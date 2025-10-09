Rove Hotels and IRTH Group introduce HQ by Rove: The future of office spaces

In a region synonymous with dynamism, Rove Hotels & IRTH Group has announced the launch of HQ by Rove – a next-generation, hospitality-led office concept that seamlessly integrates work, life, and play. The inaugural project will be located in Business Bay, alongside Marasi Bay Marina, offering fully furnished, premium office spaces with a lifestyle touch.

Inspired by Rove’s signature style and IRTH’s forward-thinking vision, HQ by Rove reimagines the traditional office into a destination that blends the warmth and vibrancy of hospitality with the efficiency of Grade-A commercial space. Blurring the boundaries between professional focus and personal comfort, these workspaces invite both productivity and ease.

Designed around people, lifestyle, and productivity, HQ by Rove combines smart technology, bold design, and lifestyle-driven details to create an office experience unlike any other. From intuitive smart features that simplify daily operations to vibrant office living spaces that foster community, every element is thoughtfully crafted. The result is a collection of productive environments where businesses can thrive, teams can collaborate effortlessly, and work feels both efficient and energising.

Perfectly positioned on Marasi Bay Marina, HQ by Rove is just steps from the lively canal promenade and only minutes from key business districts such as Dubai Design District and Downtown Dubai. With effortless access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, tenants also enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and the city skyline.

An exclusive private road, connected directly to HQ by Rove, will facilitate seamless entry and exit, making daily commutes faster and more convenient. The modular office collection will provide businesses with the freedom to select on-demand spaces that expand and adapt with ease. Each office comes with its own private outdoor courtyard, equipped with smart furniture and thoughtful design details.

Introducing the first-of-its-kind Lofts Collection featuring premium double-height space with striking design features and a modern living touch. Perfect for business owners seeking a statement address, built-in modern conveniences such as a walk-in closet, pantry, and rest area, seamlessly combine the energy of a contemporary office with the comfort of home.

Beyond private offices, professionals can immerse themselves in dynamic shared spaces designed for collaboration, networking, and everyday connection. These double-height communal areas feature shared meeting rooms, acoustic pods for focused work, reading nooks, and versatile social and event spaces and a buzzing vertical café that delivers fresh, barista-crafted coffee and other hot beverages from within the elevator itself, ensuring quality café moments are always just steps away.

Spanning over 120,000 sqft of indoor and outdoor spaces, the lifestyle offering extends across multiple levels - from the dynamic Arcade and community-focused Podium to a complete floor of wellness-driven features and a rooftop level designed for social and leisure activities. More than just an office, HQ by Rove cultivates a lively community where connections flourish. Dedicated co-working areas, gathering spaces, and facilities for community-led events and content creation are available to all professionals within the building.

Among the highlights are the floating treehouse cabins, nestled within lush landscaped gardens and framing panoramic skyline views - the perfect setting for inspired meetings or moments of creative thinking. Adding to the experience is The Block - a vibrant food hall concept on the ground floor, bringing together some of Dubai’s best F&B brands for all-day dining, alongside coworking zones that encourage collaboration and networking. Completing the mix, a dedicated on-site amphitheatre is purpose-built for connection, hosting everything from TED-style talks to corporate events and team training sessions.

At the Podium level, professionals can recharge at the state-of-the-art gym, do a spinning class at the CRANK Boutique Fitness Studio, or enjoy a friendly game of padel or basketball. The vibrant social and wellness hub, Reset 16, features wellness pods, indoor lap pool, jacuzzi, and napping pods, plus a Zen garden for post-workday relaxation.

"The world is evolving faster than ever, and so is its workforce. Today’s professionals are always on the move and require spaces that can keep pace," says Paul Bridger, chief operating officer at Rove Hotels. "With HQ by Rove, we've created a dynamic environment that provides modern professionals with everything they need to thrive in one place, offering unparalleled flexibility, functionality, and community. Crucially, we also believe downtime is equally important, which is why we’ve designed a space that feels inspiring, comfortable, and full of energy, true to the spirit of Rove."

Osman Celiker, chief executive officer at IRTH Group, said: “At IRTH, our greatest strength lies in our thinking and design process backed with a team driven by curiosity, detail, and the desire to do things differently. HQ by Rove is more than an office building; it is a reflection of how we believe workspaces should feel in the future. Inspired by Dubai’s bold spirit, HQ by Rove represents our commitment to creating work environments that are as future-focused as the city itself. By weaving hospitality, thoughtful design, and community into commercial spaces, we are not only addressing today’s needs but setting new standards for tomorrow and creating lasting value for both end users and investors.”

For more information, visit: hqbyrove.com.