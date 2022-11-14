Ronn Torossian urges marketers to adopt new tech trends

By Asli Daud Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 6:18 PM

The kind of massive momentum and the level of growth a few industries have achieved over the years can be attributed to innumerable factors. Some say it is because of the relentless drive, passion, and commitment a few professionals show in their journeys in order to take their brands and businesses to the next level, while some others say that it is because of the many tech advancements and tech trends that have led most of the industries around the world to incredible growth and success. However, a few experts in the entrepreneurial world opine how the combination of both must be attributed to the success they have been experiencing in varied sectors. One of those experts, award-winning PR executive and top digital entrepreneur Ronn Torossian, can’t emphasise enough for budding talents to adopt the new tech trends.

The entrepreneur, who is also an investor and author to his best-selling book 'For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results With Game-Changing Public Relations', is the founder of 5W Public Relations (5WPR), which stands as one of the largest independently-owned PR agencies in the US. His years of experience in the industry taught him how essential it is to walk in sync with the changing trends of the industry while sticking to one’s core values as a business owner. Torossian is known for developing and executing powerful narratives, which has made him an influential figure in the world of marketing and PR.

Torossian wants more and more aspiring talents to understand that adopting new tech trends in marketing and PR will not only help them be ahead of the curve and gain the edge over their contemporaries but also broaden their perspectives as marketers and PR executives, help them look beyond the usual and also encourage them to develop and work on newer and bolder ideas to execute for each of their clients.

However, Torossian also points out that marketers and PR professionals should never follow the trends blindly but try to adopt the same where necessary in their PR strategies and business models to take their clients to the next level of success, growth, revenue, and positive presence.

Asli Daud is the founder and CEO at Asli Media Partners.