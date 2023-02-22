Rolex Wimbledon: A collectors watch you must know about

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 12:58 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 1:01 PM

Rolex and Wimbledon have worked together for over four decades. The Swiss watchmaker has been the official timekeeper for the tournament thus making its mark in the sport. When you think of luxury brands associated with the sport of tennis, Rolex is one name that can’t go unnoticed. This extraordinary partnership was commemorated with the introduction of a special watch, the Rolex Wimbledon.

Which Rolex watch is referred to as the Wimbledon watch?

Rolex Datejust 41 reference no. 126331 is referred to as the Rolex Wimbledon. Although the name wasn’t officially designated by Rolex, the fans of the brand have named it so. Some of the design features of this watch are similar to that of the Rolex clock seen during the Wimbledon tournaments.

All you need to know about the Rolex Wimbledon dial watch

Rolex is one of the few watchmakers in the world that has maintained a remarkable position in the market. The company has been able to achieve such success based on its strategic collaborations and output of products.

The Wimbledon watch is one of the sub-variants of the Datejust 41 series. There are several noteworthy aspects related to the Wimbledon dial watch that you must know about. Here is a detailed description of all the features and specifications of this exceptional watch.

● Watch movement

● Dial of the watch

● Case size and bracelet of the watch

● Other details of the watch

Watch movement

Rolex Datejust 41 Wimbledon dial reference no. 126331 features self-winding, mechanical, perpetual movement powered by a 3235 calibre. This movement is praised for its accuracy and delivers up to -2/+2 sec per day. It has a power reserve lasting up to 70 hours.

Dial of the watch

The dial of the Rolex Wimbledon watch is the ultimate highlight of it. It features a slate grey dial with black Roman numeral markers with green borders. The Rolex crown at the noon marker is finished in rose gold, including the hands of the watch.

Apart from this, as the name suggests, it's a Datejust. So it goes without saying that the watch features a date cutout at the 3 o’clock marker. Other aspects you see on the dial are as follows:

● Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust branding

● Superlative chronometer marking

● Officially certified marking

● Swiss Made initials below the 6 o’clock marker

● The minute numeral markers are parallel to the hour markers

Case size and bracelet of the watch

Another important aspect of the watch is its beautiful case and bracelet. Reference no 126331 has a 41 mm Oystersteel and Everose gold finished case. This case type is referred to by Rolex as Everose Rolesor.

The Oyster architectural structure of the Wimbledon watch consists of a monobloc middle case and a screw-down case back. This watch does not feature a crown guard, instead showcases the fluted crown finished in Everose gold.

No case talk is over unless we mention the bezel of the watch. The Datejust series of watches feature a classy-looking fluted bezel. On the Wimbledon dial 126331 watch, the bezel is made of Everose gold to amplify the element of elegance.

Rolex Wimbledon bracelet

Rolex offers the Datejust 41 watches in two bracelet variants. You can have the rugged Oyster bracelet or the elegant Jubilee bracelet, the choice is purely subjective. You must also note that the price of these bracelet variants also varies.

What’s more special about these bracelet options is that they are dual-tone as opposed to single-tone bracelets by Rolex. The Wimbledon dial watch has Oystersteel and Everose gold bracelet options. If you opt for the Oyster bracelet, you have a three-piece link bracelet.

On the other hand, if you choose the Jubilee bracelet, you get a dual-tone five-piece link bracelet. Overall, both these bracelets are excellent to have and the choice is based on your preference.

Other details of the watch

Apart from all the aspects we have discussed above, here are some of the other lesser-known details about the Rolex Wimbledon dial watch:

● Crown of the watch features a special ‘Twinlock double waterproofness system’, which enables water resistance.

● Crystal featured on the watch is made of scratch-resistant sapphire.

● Date window on the dial is made of Rolex’s specialised Cyclops lens.

● Waterproof measure of a Rolex Wimbledon Datejust 41 is 330 ft. [100 meters].

● Winding mechanism of the watch is a bi-directional self-winding unit supported by a perpetual rotor.

● The oscillator of this watch features high-performance para flex shock absorbers and paramagnetic Parachrom hairsprings.

● An additional function of the watch is the stop-watch feature for precision timing.

How much does a Rolex Wimbledon watch cost?

The retail price for a Rolex Wimbledon watch in the UAE ranges between Dh 56,700 and Dh 59,200. These prices differ based on the bracelet of choice, with the Jubilee being the more expensive one.

You can also pick up this watch from a trusted pre-owned dealer for attractive prices varying between Dh 58,000 and Dh 70,000. The noticeable rise in prices clearly states that the Rolex Wimbledon is a great watch to invest in.

Is the Rolex Wimbledon a collector watch?

Yes, the Rolex Wimbledon is a collector's watch. The reason we think so is due to its special dial and case design. In addition to that, factors like its association with Wimbledon also add to its value.

Over the years, the brand has discontinued previous iterations of the Datejust Wimbledon watches, which have grown in demand in the pre-owned market. Therefore, we certainly think that the current Rolex Wimbledon watches have the potential to be great collector watches.

Rolex Wimbledon: The elegance of Swiss watchmaking

From all that we have discussed above, we understand that the Rolex Wimbledon is an incredible watch offered by the brand. If you are new to the practice of watch collection, you must consider investing in this watch for its potential in the market.