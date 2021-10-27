Rohit Khosla on being an entrepreneur an what it takes to be successful

Rohit Khosla on being an entrepreneur and what it takes to be successful

Entrepreneur Rohit Khosla from Delhi always dreamt big and worked hard to turn his dreams into a reality. From his school days to college days, he has always been a top kid because of his bright mind and quest to learn new things. Today, he is the CEO of R K International Group, which is his family business. Khosla could achieve this big feat at an early age in life only because of his intelligence, strategic working methods and deep understanding of the business world.

During his college days, Khosla realised that he has deep interest in the business industry. Often, he would find himself reading the business section in the newspapers. He even did his college in the field of commerce at Shri Ram College of Commerce and passed with shining numbers. Khosla decided to pursue his higher studies in the UK at Oxford University and achieve the MBA degree in entrepreneurship. Thanks to his brilliant mind, the Delhi boy accomplished what he wanted along with more than he had planned.

While pursuing his higher studies, Khosla also took up the undergraduate programme in business management and entrepreneurship. He has certificates in different subjects from respected institutes such as Wharton Business School, London School of Economics, Stanford University and Harvard Business School.

After returning to India, Khosla was appointed as the CEO of R K International Group. As the business already had a reputation, it was not a cakewalk for him to live up to his family's name. But with his dedication, knowledge and great communication skills, Khosla proved why he truly deserves to be heading the family business.

About handling the family business and his future plans, entrepreneur Rohit Khosla shares, "I always wanted to run a business. My family background is in the same and I made sure I understand every basic to complex detail of the business world. Heading a company is not an easy job but if you have the zeal to grow and a team of excellent professionals working for you, anything is possible."

Currently, the company also runs other ventures such as New Delhi Medical Centre, Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd., Khosla Transport Company, Khosla Travels Pvt Ltd, Gulf Medical Centre, Gulf Visa Services and R K International Skill Development Centres.