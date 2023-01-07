RK Dance Studio provides opportunities for performers

Within just six months of its launch, RK Dance Studio has made a headway towards success. The studio has made the right impact by unleashing its talented team of dancers and students who have performed for major celebrities from Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood.

RK Dance Studio has performed with the who’s who of Bollywood like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda, Ray Vanny and many more, along with being a part of IIFA Awards 2022 (International Indian Film Academy Awards), DIAFA 2022 (Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards) and Filmfare Achievers Awards 2022 as its exclusive dance studio partners.

RK Dance Studio is also a rehearsing hub for celebrities like Jaqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, Miya Muqi (Jackie Chan’s co-star), Shakti Mohan, Sunanda Sharma, and many more, who have been spotted practicing their dance moves at the premises. RK Studio has also gained a massive following on Instagram with more than 100k followers.