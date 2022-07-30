Rituals Cosmetics wins ‘Retail Premium Store’ award

Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

Apparel Group recognised brand, Rituals Cosmetics was recently presented the ‘Retail Premium Store’ award by Golden Foam Awards 2022 among 1,000+ Rituals Cosmetics stores worldwide for its flagship store at the Avenues Mall. The annual award ceremony was held at Zwanenburg, The Netherlands, and witnessed intense competition among other impressively strong nominations from thousands of stores in all geographic regions from some of the best-known global brands. Eduard Van Santen, director of retail, Rituals Cosmetics corporate head office, presented the award to Reena Bedi, general manager, Apparel Group.

As a part of Rituals’ commitment to continuously improve its social and environmental impact, the brand is focused on 90 per cent natural origin formulas and packaging that’s either refillable, recyclable, or made of recycled material.

The brand aims to be the forerunner in the luxury standard of bringing beauty and well-being together in a sustainable future.