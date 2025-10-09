RIT Dubai partners with SIG to promote tech innovation and career readiness

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of Dubai and SIG, a leading global solution provider for aseptic packaging, have successfully concluded a dynamic ten-week internship programme, providing students with hands-on experience in cutting-edge technologies and delivering fresh perspectives on industry-based innovation. The initiative, part of SIG’s Digital Transformation Programme, saw RIT Dubai students working on real-world projects that harnessed the latest technologies in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), while also equipping them with critical workplace skills.

Tailor-made for students at RIT Dubai, the internship saw eight seniors from computer science and engineering disciplines apply their classroom learning to deliver smart digital solutions for SIG. Tasked with addressing a range of current business challenges, the students managed the full project lifecycle, from developing solution architecture and training different AI and ML models, to creating user-friendly interfaces and presenting the final product to senior executives.

Among the students participating in the programme was 22-year-old cybersecurity major, Simran Bhagchandani, who was recognised with the Outstanding Performance Award for her contributions during the internship. Reflecting on her motivation for applying through the RIT career fair, Simran said: “AI and machine learning are shaping the future of technology, and I wanted to be part of that process as early as possible. This internship gave me the chance to apply my theoretical knowledge to solve real-world problems, and more importantly, to make a real impact.”

Alongside her peers, Simran worked on a number of applied projects, harnessing AI to create innovative solutions to operational challenges. Applying her knowledge and seeing the results deployed in an industrial setting was a transformational experience for Simran. She explained: “I went from nervous to confident in a short space of time. Our mentors trusted us and made us feel like true collaborators. The experience was not just about watching or learning, it was about doing and contributing in a meaningful way.”

For SIG, which also welcomed marketing interns from RIT Dubai, the initiative offered a unique opportunity to harness the creativity and technical expertise of next-generation talent, trained in the latest technological tools and approaches. Tripthi Tharoor, talent specialist for IMEA at SIG, said: “Our internship programmes reflect what we stand for as an organisation – developing talent, fostering collaboration, and creating opportunities for growth. These initiatives help us stay true to our goal of being an employer of choice, where each individual’s potential is recognised and nurtured. The RIT Dubai interns made an active contribution to SIG projects, while learning about the business environment. They demonstrated strong technical skills, but also a growth mindset, clear career objectives, and a high degree of professionalism.”

Supervising the students was Waleed Rashid, digital transformation manager for IMEA, who remarked: “The students challenged us to look at problems differently, introducing new tools and approaches that we’ll continue to build on. Throughout the programme, they gained confidence, developed business acumen, and became better communicators, and their contributions were both innovative and valuable. We certainly hope to replicate this initiative and build further ties with RIT Dubai in the future.”

In addition to technical expertise, the internship emphasised the development of soft skills. Students learned teamwork, leadership, stakeholder engagement, business communication, and presentation skills. Reflecting on the experience, computing and information technologies major, Lana Kendakji, said: “My internship at SIG was an amazing experience. I was given the same privileges and responsibilities as a real full-time employee, which allowed me to learn and grow professionally.” Fellow intern, Jamile Obeid, added, “Being part of SIG's Digital Transformation Programme was genuinely rewarding. I got to work on meaningful projects with a team that cared about creating real impact through smart, innovative solutions.”

Presenting their final project directly to SIG executives, the internship culminated in a demonstration of the students’ growth in framing problems and delivering actionable solutions with clarity. Simran concluded, “This experience showed me the real-world impact my skills can bring and also reinforced my ambition to work at the intersection of AI and industry innovation with a company like SIG.”

Dr Yousef Al Assaf, president of RIT Dubai, concluded: “This partnership with SIG demonstrates our commitment to providing hands-on experiences that ensure students are job-ready as soon as they graduate. Tackling real industry challenges bridges the gap between academic learning and professional practice to build the skills, confidence, and mindset needed to make an immediate impact in the workplace.”