RIT Dubai launches new Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems (BS MIS), designed to meet the skill needs of future jobs. The programme responds to the growing demand for technical talent as industries adopt AI and digital processes.

Focusing on how organisations use data and digital tools to improve performance, the BS MIS teaches students to analyse processes, apply information systems in decision making, and develop database systems to support business needs. In contrast to computer science or information technology disciplines, the MIS trains students to connect business requirements with technological opportunities, equipping them with both commercial understanding and technical awareness.

Students will benefit from exposure to disciplines across business, analytics, and computing, creating opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration. In common with all undergraduate programmes, the BS MIS incorporates a mandatory cooperative education (co-op) component, providing extended, structured work experience in professional environments. This hands-on element ensures that students graduate with practical skills as well as academic knowledge.

The programme is accessible to students without a prior technical or coding background, as concepts are introduced gradually with a focus on industry application rather than engineering. This enables students interested in business and technology to explore both disciplines within one program through a balanced approach rather than highly specialised routes.

The curriculum complements existing business programmes at RIT Dubai, including finance, marketing, and global business management, by introducing a strong focus on data and systems. Students will develop a diverse skillset that includes data analysis, database design, business process modeling, systems analysis, and project management. Emphasis is also placed on communication skills, particularly the ability to present technical concepts clearly to non-technical audiences.

Dr Panagiotis Kokkalis, associate professor of business and management and chair of the business department at RIT Dubai, emphasised the relevance of the programme in today’s digital economy. He said: “Organisations increasingly rely on data, enterprise systems, and digital platforms, yet there is often a gap between technical teams and business decision-makers. The MIS programme is designed to bridge this gap by preparing graduates who can interpret business needs, communicate with technical specialists, and contribute to the implementation of effective systems.”

Graduates of the programme will be well-positioned to make a valuable contribution across a wide range of industries in roles such as business analyst, data analyst, systems analyst, IT consultant, ERP specialist, and digital transformation analyst. The flexibility of the degree allows graduates to move across functions where business and technology intersect, rather than being confined to a single career path.

The Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems is now open for applications for the Fall 2026 semester.