RIT Dubai launches Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science (BS) in Computer Engineering, to prepare graduates for careers at the forefront of emerging technologies. The programme has been developed to respond to the growing demand for engineers who can seamlessly integrate hardware and software to create intelligent, connected systems. Designed as an interdisciplinary programme, the BS in Computer Engineering also supports focussed career pathways, with two specialisation options in AI Systems or Secure Systems.

Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the new programme uniquely combines hardware engineering, software development, artificial intelligence, and embedded systems to equip students with the multidisciplinary expertise needed to design, build, and optimise the intelligent technologies driving the digital economy. The curriculum is based on RIT’s internationally recognised Computer Engineering program in the US, offering a flexible and comprehensive education that combines engineering fundamentals with broad general education, technical specialisations, and experiential learning.



The curriculum has been developed in collaboration with industry to ensure graduates are equipped with the skills most sought by employers. The programme delivers a strong foundation in mathematics, science, and engineering through courses including data structures, object-oriented programming, circuits and electronics, and software engineering, before progressing to advanced subjects such as computer architecture, digital systems design, hardware and software interfacing, computer networks, and digital signal processing.

Structured as four academic years with an additional integrated cooperative education year, hands-on experiential learning is a central feature of the programme. Students will complete industry co-op placements following their second and third years of study, enabling them to apply classroom knowledge in professional environments while developing valuable workplace skills. Building on established partnerships with industry leaders such as Siemans, AWS, Nokia and Intel, students can explore placements in fields across automation, smart systems, cloud technology, telecoms and semiconductors. The program culminates in a multidisciplinary Senior Design Capstone, where students work alongside peers from across engineering disciplines to deliver innovative solutions for real-world challenges set by industry or academia.

As the UAE accelerates investment in artificial intelligence, smart systems and cybersecurity, the programme directly supports the UAE’s ambitions to become a global leader in innovation and advanced technologies. By producing graduates with the technical knowledge, practical experience, and innovation mindset required by industry, the launch aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority’s vision to accelerate digital transformation and knowledge-based economic growth.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Muhieddin Amer, dean of the College of Engineering and Computing at RIT Dubai, said: “Computer engineering will have a pivotal role to play in creating the future technologies that will transform our world. Spanning hardware, software, AI, and secure systems, this new degree will equip students with the interdisciplinary skills to shape this transformation and to lead in developing the intelligent, secure, and connected systems of the future. Through our strong industry partnerships and experiential learning model, graduates will be ready to make an immediate impact in industry and contribute to the UAE’s vision for an innovation-driven digital economy.”

Students enrolled in the BS in Computer Engineering will study in the UAE while earning an American degree from RIT’s home campus in New York, with opportunities to explore global study experiences across RIT’s international campuses. Graduates of the programme will be prepared for engineering roles across a broad range of industries including artificial intelligence, aerospace, networking, secure systems, semiconductor design, electronics, cloud computing, smart systems, government, and software development.

The Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering is now open to applications for entry in Fall 2026.