Rise introduces Moments, turning market views into multi-trade strategies

Rise, the trading app from INGOT Group, has announced the launch of Rise Moments, a new feature now available to all Rise clients.

Each Moment starts with a market question, such as whether rising oil prices will lift companies beyond oil producers themselves. The Rise Research Desk answers it with a defined list of stocks and commodities and outlines the role each one plays. The client enters one amount, and Rise splits it across every instrument on the list and opens all positions at once. Each position is a standard trade that clients can manage individually.

Six Moments are available at launch. Four follow long-running market debates, while two are available for a limited time. Rise will add and retire Moments as market conditions change.

The launch comes as Rise expands its presence in the UAE and wider MENA region, supported by INGOT Group’s Dubai office and its regional partnership with LALIGA.

"Our clients follow markets through the stories that shape them," said Ahmad Khawanky, co-gounder and chief product officer at Rise. "Moments gives them a direct and transparent way to act on those views, with the research published alongside every trade. Launching in Arabic from day one reflects how important the Gulf is to our growth."

Moments are execution-only. Rise does not provide investment advice, and a Moment is not a fund or managed portfolio.

Rise Moments is available now on iOS and Android. More information is available at traderise.com/moments.

For more information, visit traderise.com.