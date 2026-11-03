Rise expands LALIGA regional partnership across MENA for the 2026/27 season

Rise, the trading app from INGOT Group, is kicking off a season of exclusive rewards, including a special experience with former FC Barcelona star and LALIGA ambassador Ivan Rakitić, as an official regional partner of LALIGA across the Middle East and North Africa for the 2026/27 season.

Throughout the season, the partnership will offer traders official LALIGA merchandise, club jerseys, signed balls, VIP match tickets and travel experiences, with new opportunities introduced along the way.

"A lot of brands treat a LALIGA partnership as a single moment. We built ours to run through the whole season, so our traders get something new at every stage, from the merchandise they collect early on to a trip like Madrid later," said Ahmad Khawanky, co-founder and chief product officer at Rise.

Taking part begins with a first trade on Rise, which provides an entry into the LALIGA rewards draws. If the trade doesn’t go as expected, Rise refunds up to $100; if it’s successful, the trader keeps the profit. Terms and conditions apply.

Entries for Rise’s biggest LALIGA experience ran from September 14 to October 14, with four winners announced on October 15. On the weekend of November 8, the winners will travel to Madrid, with flights and accommodation covered, for a VIP experience at the Atlético de Madrid vs Barcelona match.

Before kick-off, the winners will enjoy VIP hospitality, watch the players arrive, visit the pitch and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium. They will also have the opportunity to meet Rakitić for an exclusive conversation about football.

"You can give anyone a match ticket, but the experience around it can make the day completely different," said Jennifer Van De Vooren, deputy chief marketing officer at Rise. "Going pitch-side and sitting down with Ivan Rakitić are moments a ticket alone can’t give you."

For more information about the LALIGA rewards, visit: traderise.com/laliga.