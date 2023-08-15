Ring strengthens smart home security solutions with launch of battery video Doorbell Plus

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice president – emerging Markets at Ring shares his thoughts on the uptake of smart home security solutions in the UAE, and how residents have embraced enhancing their lives through a connected ecosystem

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 4:27 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 4:28 PM

With a mission to make neighbourhoods safer, Ring lets homeowners monitor every corner of their property, allowing them to create a ring of security around their homes with a video doorbell at the door and indoor and outdoor security cameras around the house.

Ring recently launched the Battery Video Doorbell Plus, an upgrade to their flagship Video Doorbell and the newest addition to their battery-powered family.

What were the driving factors behind the inception of Ring's Battery Video Doorbell Plus?

At Ring, we are constantly building upon the devices our users know and love, offering a wide range of devices to best meet their home and security needs. Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers 1536p HD video, the highest resolution of any Ring battery doorbell yet. It also provides a head-to-toe field of view, so you can see more of what’s happening at your front door. Our key motivation was to build upon our existing battery-powered doorbell line-up to give our customers even more helpful features and greater peace of mind.

What are the new features integrated into Ring's Battery Video Doorbell Plus?

Battery Video Doorbell Plus is Ring’s first battery doorbell with 1536p HD video resolution, as well as Colour Night Vision, providing a crisp and clear view of everything happening at your front door. Head-to-Toe Video makes features like Package Alerts, with a Ring Protect subscription, even more useful by enabling customers to easily check for and see deliveries on their doorstep. Customers can also receive real-time notifications when a package is detected within a zone specified during setup.

Thanks to its energy-saving features, Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers up to three times better battery life than the first Ring Video Doorbell. It also seamlessly integrates with other Ring devices such as our Alarm system, activating video capture when the alarm is triggered even if the doorbell doesn’t detect motion.

How does Ring offer peace of mind to UAE homeowners that implement smart home security systems?

UAE homeowners have embraced smart home security systems to keep an eye on their property and pets when they are away from home. Ring keeps families and communities connected by allowing users to see, hear and speak to visitors in real-time, no matter where they are.

By integrating affordable and flexible smart devices such as video doorbells, indoor and outdoor security cameras, and ring alarm, we provide peace of mind to users with instant notifications on the Ring app when motion is detected on their property, or when someone rings the doorbell. Additionally, the outdoor cameras feature 1080p video with HDR, powerful LED beams and infrared night vision, that allow users to see what is happening more clearly, day or night, for added peace of mind.

How does Ring prioritize the protection and privacy of its user’s data?

Privacy and security are foundational to how we design and deliver every device, feature and experience for our customers around the world. In the Ring app, customers can use Control Centre, an easy-to-use dashboard, to view and control their privacy and security settings, including who’s able to access their videos and personal information. We have also put features in place across all our devices to ensure privacy, security, and user control remain front and centre – including customisable Privacy Zones to block out 'off-limit' areas, motion zones to control the areas customers want their Ring device to detect motion and audio toggle to turn audio on and off.