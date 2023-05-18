Ring enhances home security with a new battery video doorbell plus launch in the UAE

Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 12:53 PM Last updated: Thu 18 May 2023, 12:55 PM

Ring's latest battery-powered video doorbell offers homeowners a battery life up to three times better than the first Ring Video Doorbell with new energy-saving features

Ring, whose mission is to make neighbourhoods safer, has announced the latest addition to its smart home security solutions, the Battery Video Doorbell Plus. With a 150x150 degree field of view, HD+ resolution, and a battery life that is up to three times better than the first Ring video doorbell, it delivers superior security and convenience for customers.

"We are excited to launch the Battery Video Doorbell Plus in the UAE, as it represents a significant advancement to our battery-powered family," said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice-president – emerging markets, Ring. “We are enhancing what our devices can do to give our customers a crisp and clear view of everything that is happening at their front door, with the highest HD resolution of any Ring battery doorbell, along with colour night vision. We have incorporated this technology into our doorbell, which is one of our most popular products, to provide customers with a wide range of options for their home security systems. Ring is committed to providing homeowners with value, convenience, and peace of mind, keeping families connected wherever they are, and allowing them to protect what matters most.”

Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers a 150x150 degree field of view and 1536p HD+ resolution, providing customers with a Head-to-Toe view of visitors and HD video of what’s happening at the front door. Helpful features include Package Alerts that help customers monitor doorstep deliveries by sending notifications upon detecting a package in their designated package zone (available with a Ring Protect Basic or Plus subscription). Other features Ring users know and love is customisable motion zones, privacy zones, quick replies, live view and two-way talk. It is also compatible with Alexa, enabling customers to see, hear, and communicate with visitors via their Echo or Fire TV device. Furthermore, it is equipped with a quick-release, rechargeable battery pack, and can be connected to a Ring solar panel for an uninterrupted power supply, or it can be hardwired into customers’ existing doorbells for trickle charging the battery pack.

Additionally, battery video doorbells plus can trigger video capture on indoor and outdoor Ring Security Cameras by linking devices via the Ring app. It also integrates with Ring Alarm, switching on and capturing video when the alarm is triggered.

With privacy being of utmost importance, Battery Video Doorbell Plus has enhanced privacy and security settings available to customise on the Ring app, including video end-to-end encryption, that helps to deliver on Ring’s commitment to privacy, security and user control.

Pricing and Availability

Battery Video Doorbell Plus is available for purchase online on Amazon.ae and via select retailers across the UAE including Ace Hardware, Jumbo Electronics, Sharaf DG, Activ8 and Virgin Megastore, starting from Dh699.