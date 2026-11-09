Ring brings 4K video to battery-powered doorbells

Ring has introduced new battery-powered 2K and 4K video doorbells, offering sharper video and more flexible installation options. Starting from Dh249, the new range is now available for purchase. The company is also expanding its 2K camera portfolio with the introduction of Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen). Each device includes a free trial of Ring Pro, providing access to features such as intelligent video search and descriptions.

Enhanced video clarity and flexible installation

The Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) is Ring's most advanced battery-powered doorbell to date. Featuring Retinal 4K video and up to 10x Enhanced Zoom, it captures front-door activity, packages and other details with greater clarity, day or night. A redesigned internal architecture supports Ring’s fastest-charging battery to date, enabling high-resolution video and advanced features without requiring rewiring.

Ring is also introducing three new Retinal 2K doorbells across different price points and installation types. The Battery Video Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) features a Quick Release Battery Pack for easier recharging, while the Battery Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) offers 2K video and up to 6x Enhanced Zoom in a rechargeable design. The Wired Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) delivers Retinal 2K video and is designed for homes with existing doorbell wiring.

To support flexible installation, the new Ring Solar Charger is compatible with all three battery-powered models. It integrates directly into the mounting design, allowing customers to install their doorbell on top of the charger.

The new Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen) features 2K video resolution, a dual-chamber battery design and compatibility with the Quick Release Ultra Battery Pack, sold separately. A 550-lumen spotlight enhances nighttime visibility and deterrence.

Ring Pro subscription features

Each device includes a free trial of Ring Pro, which provides access to video recording and additional features. These include Video Descriptions that summarise motion activity, Video Search using everyday language to locate specific moments and Single Event Alert, which combines recurring motion notifications from the same event.

Other features include Familiar Faces on compatible devices, up to 180 days of video history and Extended Live View for longer real-time monitoring.

By combining high-resolution video with these capabilities, Ring aims to help customers monitor activity around their homes more conveniently.

Pricing and availability

The new doorbells and Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen) are available for purchase, with prices starting from Dh249.