Right Health opens its largest medical facility
Right Health, one of UAE’s healthcare groups, opened its 63rd facility in Karama, Dubai, spanning an area of 4,400 sq ft over two levels.
Bringing affordable healthcare to the large population residing around the area, the venture aims to serve more than 70,000 residents. The facility was inaugurated by Awad Saghbir Al Ketbi, director general of DHA, in the presence of other senior officials from DHA, along with the senior management of Right Health.
With this opening, the company brings forth a suite of multi-specialty services such as internal medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, and more. A state-of-the-art diagnostic centre (Bio Health) is also attached to the clinic, in addition to a pharmacy, which retails a wide range of medications and over-the-counter products.
Dr Sanjay Paithankar, managing director of Right Health, said: “We are very excited to launch this fully integrated facility which will serve as a one-stop-shop for mid- to even low-income families and individuals. Apart from our loyal customers, our team of doctors, nurses, technicians and pharmacists are looking forward to serve the residents with affordable healthcare.”
Vikas Katoch, COO of Right Health, stated, “We would appreciate your continued support as Right Health strives to improve our values in offering excellent, affordable and compassionate care for our clients. Our presence has already made a mark in the UAE and we will grow further in the future.”
