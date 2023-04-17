RIF Trust gives back during the holy month of Ramadan

More than 1,000 meals were distributed in collaboration with Sharjah Charity International

Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 10:35 AM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 10:37 AM

RIF Trust, a part of Latitude Group, the leading residency and citizenship advisory firm in the Middle East and Africa, has joined the philanthropic spirit of the holy month of Ramadan by distributing 1,000 meals to the underprivileged segment of the community. As part of its larger corporate social responsibility mission, RIF Trust has collaborated with Sharjah Charity International (SCI), a distinguished humanitarian organisation that supports the underprivileged and orphans.

Led by Mimoun Assraoui, CEO and vice-chairman of Latitude and RIF Trust; David Regueiro, group COO of RIF Trust and Latitude, John Obi Mikel, RIF Trust and global brand ambassador, Latitude and a team of RIF Trust's volunteers dedicated to giving back to the UAE community. Assraoui proudly remarked: “The UAE, under the wise and generous guidance of its government has become an icon for humanitarianism responding swiftly to various causes around the world. As a global advisory firm, RIF Trust remains steadfast in its commitment to the UAE's strategic vision of putting people at the core of its policies and advancing its charitable initiatives.”

"We are delighted to partner with Sharjah Charity International for this Ramadan campaign, which is reflective of our values and commitment to give back to society. We are hopeful that our contribution will make a difference,” Assraoui added.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, executive director of SCI, remarked, "I would like to express my deepest appreciation to RIF Trust for their immense generosity in contributing to the less fortunate members of society and going above and beyond by distributing the meals themselves. I hope to see that more companies following in the footsteps of RIF Trust will partner with SCI for their corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

Sharjah Charity International was established in 1989 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. They operate in over 100 countries worldwide, assisting in areas such as education, health, water, shelter, and relief.

Since 2013, RIF Trust has assisted HNWIs and families with residency and citizenship solutions allowing greater visa-free travel and security with a second passport or European residency.

To uphold its commitment to corporate social responsibility, RIF Trust has launched a series of initiatives that support various social causes beyond its day-to-day business operations. Some of the company's noteworthy campaigns in the past few years have been with Smile Train, a global charity that provides free cleft surgery and cares to children in need and sponsoring the 'cricket for cause' event to raise funds for underprivileged girls' education in India. RIF Trust has also sponsored education for ten children with The Special Foundation. They have donated generously to Puttinu Cares, a Maltese organisation that supports children with cancer and their families, during childhood cancer awareness month. The company has also contributed to several CSR initiatives in the Caribbean. These initiatives exemplify RIF Trust's vision of using its services and values to create a brighter future for everyone.

For more information about RIF Trust’s wide range of residency or citizenship-by-investment programmes, visit www.riftrust.com, call +971 4 520 6777 or email contact@riftrust.com.