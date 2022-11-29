RIF Trust and Latitude Group appoint global marketing agent for St Lucia’s citizenship by investment programme

(L-R) Jon Green, director of global sales; David Regueiro, group COO; MC Claude Emmanuel, CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit; Dr Ernest Hilaire,Deputy Prime Minister, St Lucia; Mimoun Assraoui, CEO, RIF Trust and vice-chairman of Latitude Group.

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 7:13 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 7:15 PM

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, one of the leading international residency and citizenship by investment firms, has been appointed as the global marketing agent for St Lucia’s citizenship by investment programme. This landmark announcement marks a decade of growth and success for the global company that has assisted over 4,000 clients and their families since its inception.

On November 21, Dr Ernest Hilaire, the Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia and Mc Claude Emmanuel, the Chief Executive Officer of the citizenship by investment unit of St Lucia, joined RIF Trust and Latitude’s team at their Dubai office in Business Bay to formally announce the appointment of RIF Trust and Latitude as the global marketing agent for the St Lucia citizenship by investment programme.

Dr Hilaire commented: “This appointment is very important for St Lucia. RIF Trust and Latitude are significant players in residency and citizenship by the investment industry. They are a well-established and respected partner. We are certainly delighted to announce this news to ensure we continue building our relationship with RIF Trust and Latitude, as they have been very important to the success of the citizenship by investment programme in St Lucia over the last few years. We are stronger moving forwards, having them mentor the development of the programme. The demand for St Lucia citizenship is growing, and St Lucia’s brand is strong. The demand is there, but we also need to have the right partners to increase the number of applications, and investments and generally increase business for St Lucia.”

Emmanuel stated: “I’m excited about this new partnership with RIF Trust and Latitude as we’ve enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship for some time. The new agreement will see both sides collaborate on the planning and implementing marketing strategies across key areas, leveraging our programme’s strong brand and RIF Trust and Latitude’s experience to make St Lucia a number 1 option.”

Mimoun Assraoui, CEO, RIF Trust’s and vice chairman, Latitudeexpressed his excitement, “We are very proud of this appointment. Our relationship with St Lucia goes back almost a decade ago and has been very successful and fruitful. We recently hosted a successful event with St Lucia in Los Angeles earlier this month to celebrate our firm being the first global RCBI firm with an office in the USA. And now, we are delighted to host them in our Dubai office for this landmark appointment and will continue to have further events around the world with St Lucia throughout next year. We also will be working closely with the Citizenship by Investment Unit in St Lucia to increase the number of applications, maintain their processing time without affecting the time needed for due diligence, and attract more direct investment into St Lucia.”

To learn more about RIF Trust’s range of Citizenship and Residency by Investment options including St Lucia Citizenship by Investment, visit riftrust.com. For more information on this collaboration, connect with @riftrust_citizenship on Instagram and Twitter.

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is the leading global Residency and Citizenship by Investment firm in the Middle East and Africa. It has a local focus with a global reach with over 20 offices worldwide, including in Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Portugal, KSA, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA