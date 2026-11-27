Revona, a UAE-based financing solutions business, and MBC Yachts, an international superyacht brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, has announced a first-of-its-kind yacht financing collaboration at Dubai International Boat Show 2026.

The initiative brings together Revona’s financing expertise and MBC Yachts’ international brokerage network to connect qualified buyers with tailored financing options alongside specialist yacht acquisition advice.

Acquiring a luxury yacht involves more than identifying the right vessel. Asset valuations, ownership structures, funding arrangements and cross-border transactions all shape the purchase. The collaboration is intended to bring financing considerations into the acquisition journey at an early stage, helping buyers assess their options alongside the vessel and their long-term ownership plans.

Revona will focus on assessing financing needs, advising on potential financing structures and coordinating access to suitable financing providers, while MBC Yachts will lead yacht sourcing, brokerage and acquisition advisory, leveraging its relationships with international shipyards, designers and industry specialists.

“Luxury asset acquisition requires the same financial sophistication that investors expect in other major transactions. Our ambition is to make yacht financing more accessible, transparent and strategically structured for qualified buyers. This launch reflects Revona’s broader approach to helping clients navigate financing needs across property, corporate and high-value assets,” said Arash Jalali, CEO of Revona. “Dubai is an ideal location for this expansion, bringing together international capital, a growing luxury maritime ecosystem and a sophisticated community of entrepreneurs, investors and family offices.”

Led by founder and CEO Behzad Saberi, who brings over 17 years of industry experience, MBC Yachts offers comprehensive services spanning yacht sales and acquisitions, new construction, bespoke charters and owner representation, providing senior-level guidance throughout the ownership journey. Its track record includes the sale of the 57-metre Benetti superyacht BYOND, currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in Q2 2027, highlighting the firm’s expertise in high-value transactions and new-build advisory.

“Having sold more than 70 yachts, we understand that a successful acquisition depends on aligning the right vessel with the client’s lifestyle, ownership plans and financial priorities,” said Saberi. “Our role extends from identifying opportunities and negotiating a purchase to advising on new construction and representing owners throughout the process. Working with Revona adds a dedicated financing dimension to that service, helping qualified clients explore their options with greater clarity while benefiting from our international market knowledge.”

The launch represents a step in Revona’s strategy to extend its financing capabilities into additional high-value asset categories. Its experience working on complex financing arrangements involving international banks will inform its approach to yacht financing requirements and coordination with potential providers.