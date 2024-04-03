Revolutionising entertainment super-apps with AI: Yango Play's pioneering approach to personalisation and privacy
Roman Shimansky, MENA region business director, Yango Play emphasises the significant strides made by the entertainment platform in leveraging AI to revolutionise content discovery and delivery
Artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role in powering an entertainment super-app as it enables the organisation to understand user's likes and dislikes based on numerous factors. Utilising AI technologies like predictive analytics and analysis of user behavior, entertainment platforms can personalise content to match viewers' tastes. This strategy not only improves their experience but also boosts the chances of viewer interaction and retention.
Just over a month after the launch, Yango Play's AI has made significant strides in enhancing content discovery through user interactions. Utilising advanced analytics and machine learning, it meticulously analyses viewing habits, genre preferences, and user feedback to identify what truly engages users. It learns from each action - likes, dislikes, skips, and watch completions it fine-tunes recommendations to suit individual tastes.
With the potential impact of AI for the Middle East projected to reach $320 billion by 2030, an increasing number of companies are leveraging this technology to enhance their services. For example, the integration of an AI personal recommendation system by Yango Play significantly enriches the platform's understanding of user preferences. This sophisticated AI-driven approach ensures that content recommendations are highly personalised and evolve alongside user preferences, making the discovery of content continuously vibrant and tailored to individual tastes.
Yango Play is passionate about bringing MENA region talent and stories to the global stage. They recognise the richness of talent and creativity across the region, from the GCC and beyond and are committed to collaborating with local creators to feature authentic, locally produced content. The platform champions the MENA's rich narratives and diverse cultures through a carefully curated mix of Arabic and English content. This commitment is showcased in the exclusive Ramadan lineup, featuring a broad spectrum of Arabic content from gripping dramas to light-hearted comedies, putting the spotlight on the MENA's vibrant talent and stories that resonate with global audiences.
For example, when curating the Ramadan line-up, Yango Play considered several factors to cater to the diverse preferences of the MENA audience. It aimed to showcase a variety of genres, ranging from family dramas and comedies to historical series, animated tales and thrillers, featuring acclaimed talents in front and behind the screen to serve a broad audience. The Ramadan line-up includes the first Yango Play Original Saudi production - Sakf El Waled. The other series that resonate with the audience include Al Hashashin, Beit El Rifaey, Nazret Hob, and Revive Your Heart. The app also has an audio selection on the app, with a collection of Quranic recitations and memorable music tracks from the Ramadan TV series enriching the users' experience with spiritual and cultural depth through both visual and auditory means.
In recognising the cultural significance of Ramadan, the selection reflects deep-rooted themes, such as compassion, generosity and family unity, to spark conversations among family, friends and peers. Additionally, Yango Play considered the geographic diversity of the MENA region, ensuring that the line-up includes content from various countries to reflect the region's rich cultural tapestry. The goal was to create a Ramadan viewing experience that not only entertains but also resonates deeply with viewers across the region.
However, with the ongoing advancement of AI in entertainment apps, platforms must emphasise the importance of user privacy and data security. They must find a middle ground that allows for tailored experiences while also protecting users' autonomy and privacy. Right from the start, user data protection and privacy have been top priorities for Yango Play. The app employs encryption protocols to safeguard personal details and viewing preferences and utilises appropriate technical and organisational protocols to uphold security corresponding with the risks inherent in personal data processing. It handles user data in adherence to local regulations and alignment with the publicly accessible Privacy Policy underscoring its commitment to transparency and data protection. Compliance with local regulations and iOS and Android requirements ensures data security. Regular security audits and assessments help identify and address potential vulnerabilities.
Yango Play's reliance on AI plays a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of these measures as it helps analyse vast amounts of data to detect anomalies or suspicious activities that may indicate a security breach or privacy violation. AI also helps to understand patterns in user behaviour and system activity to predict and prevent potential security incidents before they occur. Therefore, by relying on AI, implementing robust measures, and adhering to best practices, Yango Play has been able to maintain user trust and confidence in handling sensitive information, enhancing the overall user experience.
Yango Play's innovative use of AI to deliver personalised, engaging content from the MENA region demonstrates a forward-thinking approach in the entertainment industry. By balancing advanced personalisation with stringent privacy measures, it not only enriches the viewing experience but also establishes a new standard for user-centric content delivery and data protection, showcasing a model for others to follow.