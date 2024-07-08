Revolutionary breakthrough in pet wellness technology
Thera-Clean Microbubbles launched at UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024
In a groundbreaking moment that will rewrite the future of pet care, the revolutionary "Thera-Clean Microbubbles" was unveiled for the first time at the prestigious UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024, held at the majestic Habtoor Palace. This cutting-edge innovation is poised to disrupt the industry, redefining the standards of pet grooming and cementing Thera-Clean Microbubbles' position as an industry pioneer.
Imagine a world where your furry friend's skin and coat are not only pampered with gentle care but also transformed by the power of microscopic bubbles. Thera-Clean Microbubbles is that revolutionary solution.
This chemical-free, eco-friendly technology harnesses targeted bubbles to deep clean and revitalize your pet's dermal bed and coat, banishing dirt, allergens, bacteria, fungus, and yeast. This means an accelerated healing and life-changing experience for pets struggling with skin issues, wounds, sores, and post-surgical incisions.
Thera-Clean Microbubbles also reduce shedding by 75 per cent, eliminate dander, and create a healthy dermal bed to prevent skin issues, making it a must-have for pets with sensitive skin or allergies. For geriatric and arthritic pets, Thera-Clean's improved circulation promotes mobility and comfort, making it easier for them to move and play.
The company proudly stands as the sole UL-certified and FDA-registered commercial-grade microbubble system in veterinary medicine. Founded in 2013 by Dr James Zarowny, a visionary in dermatology, and led by president Kyle Darling, the company has earned global acclaim for its pioneering contributions to pet care solutions.
Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, founder and president, Global Healthcare and Digital Transformation and Dr Navana Kundu, ambassador, and co-founder brought together innovators like Thera-Clean Microbubbles to the Mastermind Awards, a platform of excellence with a 12-year track record of credibility and recognition. The prestigious platform not only launches businesses and technologies but also facilitates their growth through its powerful network, empowering them to expand their reach across the subcontinent.
The prestigious accolade "Excellence in Innovative Pet Wellness Technology" bestowed upon Jeff Wright, vice-president - sales, underscores Thera-Clean Microbubbles' unwavering commitment to advancing pet care through revolutionizing technology. As the team continues to lead the charge in pet care innovation, they remain steadfast in their focus on delivering safe, effective, and eco-friendly solutions that prioritise deep cleansing and skin health.
"Thera-Clean Inc. is revolutionising the way we think about skincare, using our award-winning Microbubble Technology to deliver life-changing results for animals and humans alike", said Wright. "With Dr Obeidli as our global partner, we're not just stopping at clean skin - we're unlocking a healthier, more radiant skin."
In short, Thera-Clean is revolutionising the world of pet grooming by delivering unparalleled results without harsh chemicals or environmental harm. Say goodbye to skin woes and hello to a radiant, healthy coat that will make your pet look - and feel - their absolute best.
For more info visit thera-clean.com
Meet Kyle Darling and Jeff Wright at an upcoming event UAE'S Next Mastermind Awards 2024 - Healthcare | Aesthetics | Wellness | Digital Transformation on November 2 and 3. For Info contact: +971 56 506 4885