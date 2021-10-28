Revolutionary autonomous cargo transportation company, Evocargo inks agreement with RTA

As part of a long-term strategy to ramp up its presence in the global and regional smart logistics market, autonomous cargo transportation company, Evocargo has signed a cooperation agreement with Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) to showcase and initiate trials of autonomous logistics via its unmanned all-electric hydrogen vehicles.

Andrei Bolshakov, founder and chief business development officer, Evocargo International Holdings Limited said, "We have ambitious targets to create awareness of smart logistics service provided by full-size unmanned vehicles EVO.3 (N3 class) and EVO.1 (N1 class), which significantly impacts the logistics industry. With UAE being the best place to develop new business connections and potential clients, our cooperation with RTA of Dubai offers us an ideal platform to highlight our latest autonomous innovations in smart logistics service.”

The two parties will be showcasing Evocargo’s autonomous vehicle during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport and announce their cooperation and intention to explore future testing of Autonomous Logistics in Dubai on October 27th, 2021.

"We are delighted to bring the self-driving technology to our customers and the public at large as this will improve our services and also help us achieve our goal to have 25 per cent of all transportation trips in Dubai through smart and driverless modes,” said Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, chief executive officer, RTA.

Evocargo expressed its interest for cooperation with RTA in exploring opportunities to showcase the self-produced unmanned electric logistics platforms EVO.1(3.5 tons full weight) and EVO.3 (44 tons full weight) and offer Evocargo’s end-to-end robotisation logistics service that can decrease transportation costs by up to 60 per cent.

Evocargo tailor makes each customer’s logistics ecosystem to support smarter, ecological, sustainable and efficient solutions for their business needs with autonomous vehicles bringing innovation and cutting-edge services in the cargo transportation ecosystem.

Bolshakov spoke at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, a global platform for self-driving transport that gathers prominent experts, policy makers, technology manufacturers, researchers and leading academia. He was accompanied by prominent speakers including Eng. Muammar Al Katheeri, Executive Vice President, Engineering & Smart City DSOA, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO, RTA and Prof. Sebastian Thurn, CEO, Kitty Hawk.

Earlier, on October 5th, at Dubai Exhibition Center Bolshakov presented a smart logistics service INHUB based on self-produced unmanned electric logistic platforms EVO.1 (3.5 tons full weight) and HUB2HUB service based on EVO.3 (44 tons full weight) and announced a Dubai office opening.