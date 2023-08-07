Revealed: InZone’s striking new logo and empowering tagline

A new brand identity anchored by a core purpose of transforming entrepreneurs into resounding success stories

Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 4:46 PM

InZone, a leading corporate services provider in the UAE, has announced a remarkable transition of its brand identity, a move that represents a significant milestone in the company's evolution. As part of the rebranding, InZone has unveiled a new logo and an inspiring tagline, both of which are designed to align with the company's unwavering dedication to transforming individuals into success stories. The rebranding centers around inspiring and empowering entrepreneurs to realise their full potential and fulfill their dreams.

A key element of the rebranding is the newly launched logo. The two arrows in the logo, named ‘The Success Arrows’, represent InZone’s determination to handhold clients and all stakeholders in the right direction. Complementing the logo, InZone’s new tagline ‘Be a Success Story’ gives an inspirational message to individuals to take action for their natural desire for success.

InZone’s new identity embodies core values of inspiration, empowerment, focus, inclusion, and fun. Muhammad Tariq, CEO at InZone, said: “Our new brand identity is supported by a strong focus on what a client truly needs. We empower our clients with the information and tools they need and are committed to creating their success narrative. We encourage a culture and environment that values everyone and inspires people to realise their dreams. And of course, we strongly think that success should be accompanied by joy and enthusiasm, and this is reflected in our mindset of embracing fun at work.”

Recently, InZone unveiled its highly anticipated state-of-the-art workspace. Characterised by a unique design, open layouts, and cutting-edge infrastructure, the modern office space spans an entire floor, reflecting a culture that values fun and inclusivity. The state-of-the-art office space intends to offer a ‘lifestyle’ to clients and employees alike, enabling them to achieve their full potential in life and realise their dreams.

