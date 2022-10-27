Response Plus Holding PJSC to unveil its business automation solutions

Major Tom Louis, CEO, Response Plus Holding PJSC

The leading company's presence at ADIPEC 2022 will lead to an increased brand awareness and new business generation

Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 5:26 PM

Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) will showcase its latest healthcare solutions for the oil and gas industry at ADIPEC 2022.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC is the world’s most influential gathering for energy industry professionals. ADIPEC 2022 will accelerate the energy transition, unlock real value in a decarbonised future, showcase ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies and solutions to the challenges and opportunities created by complex global energy market dynamics.

At this prestigious gathering of industry experts, RPM will unveil its partnership with Oracle Corporation UK LTD, through which they will implement the latest Oracle NetSuite software technology to digitise its daily processes. Oracle NetSuite is a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, which will support RPM’s goal to go fully digital by 2023 across all its subsidiaries in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, helping them achieve their organisational targets more effectively.

As the largest provider of healthcare services in the UAE, RPM is one of the major players in providing healthcare services to the oil and gas industry. ADIPEC provides the perfect platform for them to increase brand awareness, improve business relationships, and target new clients, both regionally and globally.

Major Tom Louis, CEO at RPM, said: “RPM is one of the leading organisations in the provision of on-site medical services and facility operation and management. Our expertise in the oil and gas sector in the GCC, both onshore and offshore regions, focuses on the medical operations of facilities and emergency ambulance services. At ADIPEC 2022, we will demonstrate our expertise with a live simulation of our on-site medical facility. Attendees will be able to experience our various healthcare solutions first-hand, like a helicopter emergency patient on-boarding."

One of the major areas of RPM’s strength in the oil and gas sector is medical emergency preparedness, where critical operation collaborates with their own operation control centre team. In addition, RPM is well aware of the protocols of the oil and gas emergency response plan, and has established their internal Incident Command Center (ICC) to ensure they follow best industry practices.

RPM offers a large array of on-site medical support, and also assists in setting-up on-site clinics in line with government regulations, in addition to a range of other services that cover all aspects of the solution.

They follow a similar model in Oman, and have successfully mobilised their services and medical manpower to esteemed clients such as OQ, a global integrated energy company.