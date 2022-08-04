Resilient leadership: 3 steps to staying calm under pressure
Leadership requires staying calm under pressure and keeping your cool, even when everyone around you seems to be losing theirs.
This ability to maintain your composure and focus on the big picture even in the midst of chaos is what makes you truly resilient as a leader. Resilient leadership can turn disasters into opportunities, squabbles into cooperation, and setbacks into personal growth. Here are three easy steps to develop this incredible resilience in yourself.
1) Focus on your mindset
Being resilient is all about mindset. You need to be able to stay positive and focused, no matter what's going on around you. If you're in a bad mood or not feeling mentally prepared, don't make decisions that will affect your company. Take some time out and focus on getting yourself back into a good frame of mind before taking any further action. Staying in a negative headspace can end up costing you business-and profits-in the long run, so it's important to make sure that you're emotionally equipped for challenging situations whenever they come up. When difficult problems arise, take a step back and ask yourself how you can approach them in a way that works best for you as an individual.
2) Don't sweat the small stuff
Resilient leaders always keep things in perspective. When stress gets high, remember that what's happening right now is not permanent and that eventually it will end. A problem or setback today does not mean you’ll be doomed forever-so don't overreact to anything. Learn how to keep your cool even when everything around you seems like it’s falling apart. Stay collected and put on a brave face no matter what's going on.
Doing so can make others believe that they're okay too, which is the goal of any leader who wants to inspire confidence in their followers. Keep pushing forward: Know that giving up means accepting defeat. Don't get discouraged if something doesn't work out the way you planned-rather than making an excuse for why something didn't work out, figure out a new way of doing it until you find one that works.
If there's one thing resilient leaders know, it's how to deal with difficult situations-no matter how many times they have encountered them before-with grace and determination. That's why all the most successful people are resilient because they know just how important having this skill set is!
3) Have an action plan
Make a list of actions you can take right now that will help boost your resilience. If you’re feeling anxious or nervous, for example, create a list of things you can do to ease those feelings. Take deep breaths. Grab a cup of coffee or tea and step outside for fresh air. Go get a massage or talk to a friend who makes you feel good about yourself. Do whatever works for you—just make sure it’s something specific so it can actually be put into action when times get tough. Keep the list handy at all times, whether in your wallet or on your phone.
Conclusion
When faced with a high-pressure situation, it's important not to lose sight of your long-term goals. Remember that staying cool and collected is a skill that can be honed over time. Being resilient doesn't mean you're never going to experience stress in your job-it means you're able to stay focused on your long-term vision and values, despite how tight deadlines or stressful situations make you feel.
When faced with an impossible deadline or high-stress situation, repeat these words silently: Staying calm is a choice I'm making for myself. Repeat as necessary until you stop freaking out about how much work needs to get done. Also? Look at cute animals on Instagram; they're scientifically proven (!) to make us more productive.