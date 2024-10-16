Renowned Pianist Marios Papadopoulos to perform at Dubai Opera Studio

SAMIT Event Group is set to continue its highly anticipated ‘VIP Classical – Cultural Music Circle’ series with an exclusive piano recital by acclaimed UK pianist Marios Papadopoulos. The intimate performance will take place on October 20 at the prestigious Dubai Opera Studio.

Marios Papadopoulos, founder and music director of the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, has gained international recognition for his extraordinary musical talent. Critics have praised him as possessing "all the attributes of one of the world’s greatest players," with performances at iconic venues including Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall. His remarkable artistry has captured the hearts of classical music enthusiasts worldwide.

The evening promises a captivating musical journey, showcasing works from both classical and contemporary masters. The program will begin with Mozart’s Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, followed by the iconic Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven. After a short intermission, Papadopoulos will perform Piano Sonata No. 2 by renowned contemporary composer Alexey Shor, and conclude the recital with Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.