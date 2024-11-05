Renowned Italian group expands its reach in Dubai's competitive health and wellness market

Federico Lionello, Director, Marketing and Sales at Eurovo Group, addressed the competitive landscape, noting that competition in the region is fierce, with products available from all over the world.

Eurovo Group made a significant impact at the Dubai Muscle Show, participating for the third time and successfully establishing itself in the Gulf markets, known for their potential in nutritional products.

As a leader in egg-based innovations, Eurovo solidified its position at this major fitness event, which took place from October 25 to 27 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. The show attracted over 400 companies and drew 600 athletes and 38,000 visitors, serving as a key platform for experts and enthusiasts to explore the latest in nutrition and well-being.

“Our participation in the Dubai Muscle Show highlighted our commitment to the Gulf region, where we saw tremendous potential for protein products. Our expertise in egg proteins allowed us to offer innovative solutions tailored to the needs of athletes and health-conscious consumers,” stated Federico Lionello, director, marketing and sales at Eurovo Group.

Emphasizing the unique qualities of their products, Lionello stated that “ProUp focuses solely on egg white protein, which sets it apart from other products primarily based on whey. Our product is 100 per cent egg white protein, making it naturally lactose-free, which is perfect for those who are lactose intolerant. It’s also gluten-free, a significant distinction in the diverse protein market.”

Federico Lionello addressed the competitive landscape, noting that competition in the region is fierce, with products available from all over the world. Unlike Europe or the US, where local products dominate, the Gulf market faces global competition.

He acknowledged the challenge of managing this diverse competition, which requires catering to various nationalities and their specific needs. While this presents challenges, it also offers exciting opportunities. In the medium to long term, Eurovo Group aims to establish production in the region and distribute its products locally. This strategy will help reduce import costs from Italy and Europe, allowing for lower prices and making healthier options accessible to those who currently cannot afford them. The company’s goal is to provide the best natural protein — egg white, while ensuring it remains affordable. At the show, Eurovo Group featured a dedicated stand showcasing its premier brands that highlight the benefits of egg white proteins. The company has invested significantly in research and development, creating groundbreaking products that resonate with consumers. Eurovo aims to expand its reach in the Middle Eastern market, collaborating with dedicated distributors to grow its network of specialised partners. The new product unveiled was a calcium and protein rich drink based on egg whites under the Le Naturelle brand, poised to transform the milk alternatives market. The company also presented its ProUp range, which includes dairy-free protein drinks with 20 grams of protein in various flavors, high-protein pancakes, low-fat crunchy bars, and convenient pre-shelled hard-boiled eggs.

Eurovo’s commitment to affordability and accessibility ensures that high-quality nutrition is available to all, enabling everyone to benefit from healthier choices.