Renowned dermatologist Dr Ifthikar Ahammed highlights the significance of regular dermatology check-ups for healthy skin

At the convocation ceremony, 294 students from various academic backgrounds received their degrees
With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, including 18 years of exceptional service in the UAE, Dr Ahammed is a revered authority in Aesthetics and Dermatology, recognised globally for his expertise.
Dr Ahammed boasts prestigious credentials as a distinguished member of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, holding a Masters in Dermatology and Venereology. His reputation is further solidified by a prolific portfolio featuring more than 20 published medical articles across esteemed medical associations and journals in the UAE, India, and KSA. Notably, his active participation in international conferences and scientific gatherings demonstrates his unwavering commitment to remaining at the vanguard of dermatological advancements.
Proficient in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, Hindi/Urdu, Malayalam, and Kannada, Dr Ahammed's expertise extends across a broad spectrum of dermatological treatments and procedures. His versatility is exemplified by his mastery in areas such as cosmetic dermatology, fillers and threads, anti-ageing solutions, PRP and meso therapy, infusion therapy and micro-needling, scar treatment and pigmentation correction, skin surgeries, pediatric skin diseases and skin allergies, and nail disorders.
Dr Ahammed's holistic approach to dermatology and his unwavering dedication to patient well-being have earned him a remarkable reputation within the medical community and among his patients. His commitment to remaining at the forefront of medical progress empowers him to deliver the utmost standard of care, ensuring optimal outcomes for his patients.
As the global dermatology market continues its expansion, projected to reach $3.14 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.03 per cent from 2023 to 2032, Dr Ahammed's expertise and contributions stand poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of dermatological care.
At the convocation ceremony, 294 students from various academic backgrounds received their degrees
To add to the glorious achievements of Xpatzhub, yet another exceptionally successful Fashion Fiesta event was hosted by Xpatzhub on August 27 at Copthorne Lakeview Hotel DIP
The O! Millionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences
The event brought together prominent philanthropic leaders from different regions of the world to examine the pivotal role of philanthropy in tackling pressing global challenges
In the sprawling landscape of Dubai's real estate market, where dreams and skyscrapers touch the sky, there emerges a tale of resilience, ambition, and unwavering dedication
Studies suggest Kisspeptin-10, or KP-10, may be the most productive and potent member of the Kisspeptin peptide family
BayutGPT offers a more interactive and personalised journey for those navigating the UAE's dynamic real estate market
Zest is a GameFi layer on Trace’s Pariz metaverse for hyper-casual play to win games, empowering game creators and brands to enable game-based brand engagement using the concepts of game theory and economics for deeper user engagement with brands. This will help brands create exciting gaming experiences and reward gamers and users for engaging with its products and services.