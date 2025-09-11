RemotePass launches ‘Ask AI’, the world's first HR AI tool to ease decision making pressure on HR and finance leaders

RemotePass, the all-in-one HR & Payroll platform for managing local and global teams, today announced the launch of "Ask AI." This is the world’s first solution that allows C-suite, HR, and finance leaders to securely interact with their own private, real-time HR & Payroll data, giving them the autonomy to make faster, more informed decisions.

The launch comes as Middle East economies accelerate efforts to digitise business operations under the UAE Vision 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Both agendas emphasise efficiency, productivity, and the future of work — areas where RemotePass believes conversational AI can be a force multiplier.

For years, leaders have been stuck between waiting hours for manual reports or relying on generic AI tools that cannot access sensitive company information. Ask AI solves this by transforming how managers interact with their data. Using a simple conversational interface, they can now get instant answers to complex questions that once required hours of analysis. For example, a finance leader can ask: “If we convert 20% of contractors in MENA to full-time employees next quarter, what’s the impact on payroll taxes, benefits, and total spend?” and immediately understand the financial liability. Ask AI can return information in multiple visual formats — including charts and tables — turning complex data into clear, actionable insights in seconds.

"HR and finance functions are under increasing pressure to operate with agility," said Kamal Reggad, co-founder and CEO of RemotePass. "Ask AI brings that agility by turning complex, sensitive data into actionable insights instantly. We have gone beyond convenience, with a focus on empowering companies to manage people and resources at the speed modern economies in the Middle East demand."

This launch positions RemotePass at the forefront of a major shift in business software: the move from complex user interfaces to intuitive, conversational intelligence. By being the first in both the global and regional market with this capability, the MENA-based innovator is equipping companies with the tools needed to build the future of work.

Kamal added: "Ask AI will transform how business leaders, HR, and Finance teams engage with our platform. Today, it powers conversations with your HR & Payroll data. Next, it will move beyond insights to action — onboarding employees, rerouting approvals, approving payroll — all with a single command."