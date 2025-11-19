REMAX Ultima debuts in Dubai, bringing global real estate standards to the UAE

REMAX Ultima, a leading name in real estate excellence and member of the world’s most recognised real estate network, has announced the grand opening of its new office at Sheraton Grand Offices, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

The launch marks a milestone in REMAX Ultima’s mission to empower agents, partners, and clients to achieve their real estate ambitions through expertise, innovation, and trust.

“At REMAX Ultima, we believe every property journey begins with ambition,” said Victor Sanad, CEO. “Our goal is to transform those ambitions into reality — by combining global best practices, data-driven insights, and a people-first approach that redefines what real estate means in the UAE.”

The new office reinforces REMAX Ultima’s commitment to explore opportunities, building communities, and elevating professional standards across the market. Serves as a collaborative hub where agents can access cutting-edge tools, training, and technology — empowering them to deliver world-class experiences to clients at every step.

Rooted in its mission to empower people and its vision to become the UAE’s most trusted and progressive real estate brand, REMAX continues to lead the industry through innovation, integrity, and excellence. “Our vision reflects more than growth — it reflects our belief in the power of progress,” added Sanad. “We are not just keeping up with the evolution of real estate; we’re driving it forward.”

The launch of the new office comes at a time of continued demand and transformation in the UAE property market. By combining global strength with local expertise, REMAX Ultima aims to set new benchmarks for professionalism, service quality, and results — helping shape the future of real estate across the region supporting the journey of REMAX UAE.

As part of this growth, EDEN’S Homes & Villas joins as the trusted property management provider powered by REMAX Ultima, offering a seamless solution for both property owners and guests. For property owners, EDEN’S provides complete management services, from marketing and bookings to maintenance and guest relations, ensuring maximum occupancy and consistent returns.

For guests, EDEN’S offers a curated portfolio of luxury homes and villas across the UAE, combining the comfort of home with premium standards. Together, REMAX Ultima and EDEN’S Homes & Villas redefine the real estate and hospitality experience — connecting global standards with local excellence.

For more information, call at 800-Ultima (858462) or visit the website: remaxultima.com.