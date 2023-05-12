Remarkable academic grade 10 results from JSS Private School

Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 6:03 PM

JSSPS grade 10 students have once again achieved stellar results and performed incredibly well in the CBSE Board Examination 2022-23. Once again, they have shown consistency in their academic results with unparalleled progress on all fronts in the examination. Their exemplary results and impressive scores reflect a result of their arduous work and focus, the loving support of their families, and the diligent guidance of their teachers.

All students achieved first class with distinction with a grade average of 89 per cent and 21 centum in total. Parth Pandey, Rahul Dinesh Kumar, Rishit Pankajkumar Gotecha, Tiya Joby, Vritti Pavan Bhagnari, Drishikha Shroff scored a whopping 97.8 per cent in the board examination. Keerthana Biju, Rhea Johnson, Harshit Jotiba Patil, Ranbir Singh, Shriya Mishra, Divyam Rashipkumar Jain scored an impressive 97.6 per cent and 97.4 per cent respectively.

Elated with the results, JSS School Management congratulated the students and their parents for their laudable performance in the board examination and appreciated the unstinted efforts of the teachers in preparing the students for the Board. We are always thrilled to see students receive the keys to the next phase of their educational journey. JSSPS is proud and delighted of the fact that the vast majority of students have chosen to continue their journey with us.