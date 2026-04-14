Relate Consultancies expands operations with new Dubai office and enhanced service offering

Relate Consultancies, a Dubai-based advisory firm led by a British team has announced the relocation of its office along with a strategic update to its service offering including:

Visas: Freelance, Golden, Dependent and Maid Visas

Banking: Personal and Business Account Assistance

Companies: Company Formation, Management, Payroll and Accounting

Legal: Debt Recovery, Criminal Law, Commercial Law, Mergers & Acquisitions and Employee Disputes

Through a network of trusted UK-based partners, Relate Consultancies is also able to offer the same range of services within the United Kingdom, providing clients with seamless support across both regions.

The company has also confirmed that, effective May 1, 2026, freelance visas can now be paid in instalments, new pet relocation services will be introduced through its partner network, and a photo booth will be available at the new location, allowing clients to have their residence and Emirates ID photos taken on-site.

With immediate effect, the firm has relocated from 1007 Churchill Tower, Business Bay to Shop #6, England Cluster Z-01, International City, Dubai. The move has been made to improve accessibility, including wheelchair access, and to support the continued expansion of the business.

Adam Thornhill, director of relate consultancies, commented: “This new location marks a new chapter for Relate. It is aimed at making us more accessible for clients, with full wheelchair access, while also enhancing the overall client experience. The new space benefits from reduced traffic congestion compared to Business Bay, allowing for a smoother and more convenient visit.”

Branch opening hours remain unchanged:

Monday to Thursday: 09:00 – 17:00

Friday: 09:00 – 12:30

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Customer service and sales lines will continue to operate outside of branch working hours.

The firm has also confirmed that several in-house services will be discontinued from June 1, 2026, including temporary phone numbers, temporary car hire, and temporary accommodation provided during visa processing periods. Clients currently using these services will retain access until this date.

The company stated that the decision follows instances of misuse and repeated complaints and has been taken to ensure full legal compliance while maintaining service quality and integrity.

Relate Consultancies added that the decision had not been taken lightly, noting that since its launch in 2023, these services were introduced to support clients closely and make their transition to the UAE as smooth and straightforward as possible.

Upon discontinuation, the firm will connect clients with trusted third-party providers able to offer support in these areas.

For contact details contact via phone: +971 52 704 3333, email: admin@relate.ae or visit the website: www.relate.ae.