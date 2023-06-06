Rehmat Ali Hasnie honoured as CEO of the year by CEO Club Pakistan

Rehmat Ali Hasnie, president and CEO (A) of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), has been recognised as the CEO of the year by the CEO Club Pakistan. The prestigious award was presented to Hasnie by Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, Governor, Punjab, during a grand ceremony held at the Governor House in Lahore on May 31. Ijaz Nisar, president and founder of CEO Club Pakistan was also present at the occasion.

With over 25 years of diversified experience in economics research, capital markets, investment banking, treasury, and credit markets, Hasnie has been an instrumental figure within the banking sector in Pakistan. Since assuming the role of president and CEO (A) NBP in May 2022, he has exhibited exceptional leadership and strategic vision, propelling NBP to new heights to become Pakistan’s largest bank in terms of balance sheet.

The growth of the bank’s balance sheet has also been coupled with marked growth in the various profitability indicators and at the same time the continued efforts of the bank to serve the nation.

One of Hasnie's notable contributions has been his pivotal role in NBP's Digital Transformation. Under his guidance, NBP has embraced cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions, revolutionizing the banking experience for customers and ensuring seamless and secure transactions. This progressive is solidifying NBP's position as a frontrunner in the digital banking landscape.

Upon receiving the prestigious CEO of the Year award, Hasnie expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders of the National Bank of Pakistan and said, "I am deeply grateful to CEO Club Pakistan and my esteemed colleagues for their unwavering support. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the business sector for acknowledging my contributions and bestowing upon me this prestigious honour. This recognition serves as a powerful motivation for me to continue strengthening NBP's role in advancing Pakistan's economic growth and promoting financial inclusivity”.