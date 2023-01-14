Regal Plus opens latest Dubai outlet

The brand previously had two outlets in the city, in Bur Dubai and Discovery Gardens and one in Abu Dhabi.

Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 11:05 AM

Building on its commitment to provide high quality sweets and savouries across the UAE, Regal Plus, a leading name for mithais and namkeens, has expanded its presence in Dubai by opening an outlet in Al Nahda. The brand previously had two outlets in the city, in Bur Dubai and Discovery Gardens and one in Abu Dhabi.

The range of sweets and savouries at Regal Plus is exhaustive and wide spread, providing a wide range of snacks including vada pav, dabeli, dhoklas and samosa; baked farsan, bhakhari, rotla and thepla, khakras; namkeen, chaklis and mixtures; Bengali mithais, no-sugar added dry fruit mithais; milk mithais; dry fruit mithai as well as regular mithais including Bombay halwa, Anjeer barfi, mango barfi, milk cake, kaju katli, chana barfi, puranpoli, jalebi and more.

The latest range of healthy option mithais are boom oats, makhana ladoo, multi-vitamin cubes, seven seeds cubes, ragi khajur laddoo and many more.