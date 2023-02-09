Regal Fabrics to open second outlet in Bawadi Mall Al Ain

Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 3:44 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 3:45 PM

Regal Fabrics, UAE’s most popular textile store is all set to unveil its latest store in Al Ain on February 10. The store, located at Bawadi Mall will be inaugurated by Garimon Roferos Couture, Dubai's high-end couture designer.

Rajkumar Shroff, managing director at Regal Fabrics, said: "We take great pleasure in announcing the opening of our new branch at Al Bawadi Mall, Al Ain to cater to our customer’s increasing demands. We promise to maintain the same service quality and deliver everything our customer needs."

The grand opening event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, in-store promotions and discounts, music and entertainment, and complimentary finger refreshments. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet some of our luxury designers, the store's staff and learn more about the products and services offered.

Regal Traders is one of the UAE’s largest textile companies celebrating its 70th year of excellence. With its strong retail presence, Regal has over 12+ stores spread across the UAE and Qatar.

"The opening of our second store in Al Ain is a strategic move to enhance the convenience and accessibility for our valued customers in Al Ain and Oman. This location offers the added benefit of easy access and flexibility, providing our customers with the freedom to shop at their leisure," Shroff added.

Regal Fabrics prides itself on its commitment to offering premium quality fabrics and unparalleled customer service. The company sources its materials from various locations worldwide, including prestigious suppliers in Europe and France, to ensure that only the finest fabrics are available to its customers.

Regal Fabrics is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am to 10 pm and Friday to Saturday 10 am to 11 pm.

For more information, visit www.regalfabricgallery.com or call +971 56 515 5318.