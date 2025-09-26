Reem Hospital’s PediaPearls Symposium delivers groundbreaking insights

Reem Hospital proudly hosted the Reem PediaPearls Symposium (RPPS) on September 20, 2025, at Beach Rotana, Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 150 doctors and specialists from across the UAE. This premier pediatric healthcare conference convened leading experts to explore critical advancements in child health, with a focus on nutrition, growth, allergies, neurology, neurodevelopment, and pediatric emergencies, including Kawasaki disease.

The symposium opened with a welcome address by Dr Emad Al Rahmani, chief medical officer of Reem Hospital, setting the stage for a day of collaborative learning and innovation. The agenda featured evidence-based sessions led by distinguished specialists from Reem Hospital. Highlights included Dr Rayan Damaj, HOD Pediatrics, on food allergy prevention, and Dr Amira El Sadek, who debunked common myths surrounding childhood asthma. Dr Ahmed Nofal, HOD ENT, showcased advancements in endoscopic coblation for pediatric adenoidectomy, underscoring improved surgical outcomes.

In the neurology and neurodevelopment segment, chairperson of the symposium and HOD, Prof. Dr Dina Saleh, shared valuable insights on distinguishing epileptic seizures from other conditions. Frederick Williem Van Wyk discussed diagnostic challenges in autism, while Dr Agnieszka Montgomery addressed child and adolescent mental health in the UAE. Dr Simone Battibugli emphasised the importance of early interventions for cerebral palsy.

The symposium concluded with critical updates on pediatric emergencies and Kawasaki disease. Dr Anas Abu Hazeem presented the latest in Kawasaki disease management, Dr Shahid Rashid highlighted strategies for surgical emergencies, and Dr Mohamed Haggag provided an overview of diagnostic approaches in acute pediatric care.

"We are pleased with the overwhelming success of the Reem PediaPearls Symposium, which underscores our commitment to advancing pediatric healthcare through education and collaboration," said Zaid Al Siksek, chairman of Reem Hospital. "The enthusiastic participation reflects the urgent need for such platforms to share knowledge and raise standards of patient care."

Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital, added: "This event marks a significant milestone in our mission to foster medical excellence. The engaging discussions and cutting-edge insights shared by our esteemed speakers will undoubtedly enhance pediatric care practices across the region."

Reem Hospital remains committed to hosting such impactful events that drive innovation and improve patient outcomes in pediatric healthcare.

For more information, visit: www.reemhospital.com/