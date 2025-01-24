Reem Hospital partners with Ntigra to elevate revenue cycle management through AI-powered solutions

This collaboration sets a new standard in healthcare innovation, optimising operational efficiency, enhancing revenue growth, and improving patient care









Reem Hospital, a leading private-sector healthcare provider in the UAE, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Ntigra AI Applications, a leader in AI-powered automation solutions. This collaboration sets a new standard in healthcare innovation, optimising operational efficiency, enhancing revenue growth, and improving patient care.

At the core of this partnership are Ntigra's flagship platforms: Discovery AI-powered Auto Coding & Claim Validation and Octopus Autonomous Biller (OAB). These advanced tools enable Reem Hospital to streamline Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) processes, minimise claim denials, and expedite reimbursements. With Octopus’ zero-code connectivity, Reem Hospital integrates these solutions seamlessly, eliminating reliance on traditional methods and ensuring swift deployment.

Zaid Siksek, chairman of Reem Hospital said: "By leveraging Ntigra's AI-powered solutions, we are not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also demonstrating our commitment to embracing cutting-edge AI technologies that improve patient care and drive sustainable growth."

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to leveraging AI technology to improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes," said Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital. "With Ntigra’s cutting-edge solutions, we are confident in our ability to lead the way in healthcare innovation."

"This collaboration reflects our mission to embrace innovation for the benefit of our patients and staff," said Alaa Obeid, chief operating officer of Reem Hospital. "By integrating Ntigra's AI-driven tools, we are optimising critical workflows and building a robust foundation for sustained operational and financial excellence."

Esam Hassoun, CEO of Ntigra, stated, "Our collaboration with Reem Hospital exemplifies the vital role AI-driven solutions play in healthcare. By optimising operational efficiency and boosting revenue, we are not only strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth but also ensuring that both patient care and business performance thrive — because, as we believe, 'Oxygen matters, and so does revenue."

"The implementation of Ntigra's Discovery and Octopus platforms has been transformative for our operations," said Naushad Mohammed, director of IT at Reem Hospital. "These tools have streamlined critical workflows, enhanced data accuracy, and ensured a seamless claims process, enabling our teams to focus on strategic initiatives that support our long-term growth."

"The partnership with Ntigra aligns with our vision to deliver world-class healthcare," said Kiran Kondisetty, director of RCM at Reem Hospital. "Through predictive analytics and automation, we’ve seen a significant reduction in claim denials and an overall improvement in our revenue cycle, setting the stage for greater operational success."

This collaboration delivers measurable benefits:

Reduced Claim Denials: Predictive analytics identify potential errors before submission, ensuring compliance.

Streamlined Operations: Automation enhances workflows, enabling greater efficiency in RCM processes.

Timely Reimbursements: Accurate coding facilitates on-time claim submissions, minimising delays. Improved Cash Flow: Optimised processes contribute to greater financial sustainability and operational agility. Implementation and Future Plans Building on the success of the initial deployment in 2024, Reem Hospital will integrate additional Ntigra solutions in 2025, including: Checkmate AI-powered Eligibility Verification Automation

PowerDoc AI-powered E&M Auto Coding

Eagle-Eye AI-powered Resubmission Solutions These tools are set to further streamline processes, empower staff, and enhance patient care delivery. For more information, visit www.reemhospital.com.