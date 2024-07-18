Reem Hospital, Bridgeway Medical Systems unveil advanced orthotic, prosthetic, and durable medical equipment store

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Clancey Po, chief executive officer of Reem Hospital; and P.V. Abdul Wahab, chairman of Bridgeway Group.

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 5:19 PM

Reem Hospital, a premier multispecialty hospital in UAE, has partnered with Bridgeway Medical Systems to open BMS MEDSHOP, a state-of-the-art orthotic, prosthetic and durable medical equipment store. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing quality, world-class care to patients throughout their recovery journey.

Reem Hospital is renowned for its value-based healthcare that covers outpatient, inpatient, and post-acute care services, supported by state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. The new venture with Bridgeway Medical Systems, a subsidiary of the 50-year-old UAE business enterprise Bridgeway Group, further enhances the hospital’s commitment to patient-centered care.

Bridgeway Medical Systems, established in 2004, represents top manufacturers and suppliers in the GCC, Africa, and India. The partnership aims to provide advanced orthotic and prosthetic solutions, along with a range of durable medical equipment, under the brand BMS MEDSHOP. The store at Reem hospital offers custom orthotics, prosthetics, custom insoles, adult and pediatric seating-positioning systems, mobility aids and patient care products.

BMS MEDSHOP at Reem hospital is designed to offer a unique customer experience, providing patients with the time and resources needed to support their individual needs. The store features a modern design and is staffed by experienced therapists, certified prosthetists and orthotists (CPOs), and technicians dedicated to delivering personalized care.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Clancey Po, chief executive officer of Reem Hospital; and P.V. Abdul Wahab, chairman of Bridgeway Group. Also present were P.V. Muneer, director; Jaber Abdul Wahab, group CEO of Bridgeway Group; Ashraf Thayyil, CEO of Bridgeway Medical Systems, along with other directors and dignitaries. Clancey Po expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive and quality healthcare services. BMS MEDSHOP at Reem Hospital will play a crucial role in enhancing the recovery and rehabilitation experience for our patients." P.V. Abdul Wahab added: "We are delighted to join hands with Reem Hospital. Our shared vision of delivering exceptional healthcare solutions will greatly benefit the community."

The new store is now open to serve patients, offering a wide range of products and services to meet diverse medical needs. For more information, please visit Reem Hospital or contact Bridgeway Medical Systems.