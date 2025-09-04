REEF launches programme to eliminate 20% down payment for salaried residents

​In line with the UAE’s vision and driven by a deep understanding of the challenges faced by salaried residents, REEF Luxury Developments has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to make homeownership more accessible, without the 20% down payment required by developers.​

More than one million salaried UAE residents have stable, productive lives, yet remain unable to own a home due to this upfront financial barrier. Recognising this as a key challenge, REEF is taking decisive action to bridge the gap.​ Titled ‘The -20 By REEF’, this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme offers a limited-time opportunity tailored to support UAE-based salaried professionals.​

"This initiative is not a promotion. It’s a purpose-driven solution that reflects our commitment to unlocking access to homeownership for UAE residents," said Samer Ambar, co-founder and CEO of REEF Luxury Developments​.

The programme allows eligible residents to purchase off-plan homes through Shariah-compliant financing with affordable monthly installments, eliminating the need for a 20% down payment.​ This initiative is supported by REEF luxury developments with a regulated Islamic financial institution. The structure ensures financial security and alignment with residents’ income levels.​

"We see this initiative as a transformational step in turning aspiration into reality, making the dream of homeownership an achievable journey for today’s UAE salaried residents," added Ambar.​

The launch of ‘The -20 By REEF’ reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation in real estate. It follows a series of successful developments known for their patented Climate-Controlled Sunken Balconies and Winter Gardens, redefining what it means to live comfortably and luxuriously in Dubai’s climate.​

For more information, visit: https://reefdevelopments.ae/