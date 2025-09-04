  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 04, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 04:42 | DXB weather-sun.svg43°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

REEF launches programme to eliminate 20% down payment for salaried residents

The launch of ‘The -20 By REEF’ reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation in real estate

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 4:09 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Crying daily at work? You could be 'quiet cracking', experts say

UAE: Crying daily at work? You could be 'quiet cracking', experts say

25,000 meals, 1 day to prep: UAE restaurants gear up for busy Onam weekend

25,000 meals, 1 day to prep: UAE restaurants gear up for busy Onam weekend

Legendary fashion mogul Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Legendary fashion mogul Giorgio Armani dies at 91

​In line with the UAE’s vision and driven by a deep understanding of the challenges faced by salaried residents, REEF Luxury Developments has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to make homeownership more accessible, without the 20% down payment required by developers.​

More than one million salaried UAE residents have stable, productive lives, yet remain unable to own a home due to this upfront financial barrier. Recognising this as a key challenge, REEF is taking decisive action to bridge the gap.​ Titled ‘The -20 By REEF’, this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme offers a limited-time opportunity tailored to support UAE-based salaried professionals.​

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Health Awards 2025 nomination deadline extended to September 10 amidst huge demand

thumb-image

Two years in trash, then a ticket to UK: Abu Dhabi stray cat’s unlikely journey

thumb-image

Emirates PGA unveils 2025–26 season calendar: 17 exciting events across the UAE

thumb-image

Dubai driver mixes up pedals, sends SUV crashing into shopping complex

thumb-image

First ICS Conference in the Middle East set to transform urology and continence care in the GCC

 

"This initiative is not a promotion. It’s a purpose-driven solution that reflects our commitment to unlocking access to homeownership for UAE residents," said Samer Ambar, co-founder and CEO of REEF Luxury Developments​.

The programme allows eligible residents to purchase off-plan homes through Shariah-compliant financing with affordable monthly installments, eliminating the need for a 20% down payment.​ This initiative is supported by REEF luxury developments with a regulated Islamic financial institution. The structure ensures financial security and alignment with residents’ income levels.​

"We see this initiative as a transformational step in turning aspiration into reality, making the dream of homeownership an achievable journey for today’s UAE salaried residents," added Ambar.​

The launch of ‘The -20 By REEF’ reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation in real estate. It follows a series of successful developments known for their patented Climate-Controlled Sunken Balconies and Winter Gardens, redefining what it means to live comfortably and luxuriously in Dubai’s climate.​

For more information, visit: https://reefdevelopments.ae/ 