Redx Media opens new branch in Dubai

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 11:36 AM

The newest branch of Redx Media was inaugurated in Dubai by Yussuf Ali MA, chairman and managing director at LuLu Group International. Over the past 10 years, Redx Media has been successful in delivering many prominent events in the UAE and India.

Established in 2015, Redx Media’s services include photography, videography, hybrid events, areal filming, and event management. Mohammed Haneefa, managing director at Redx media is an ambitious man who aims to extend the branches of Redx Media to other GCC countries by 2025.