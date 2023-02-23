Reducing clients’ carbon footprint while reducing its own is key, says Dulsco

Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 9:49 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 9:52 AM

Dulsco, a leading service provider of environment, people and talent solutions in the UAE, has successfully measured its carbon footprint for 2022. With the UAE’s year of sustainability well underway, the private sector needs to demonstrate its commitment to carbon emission reduction, and measurement is the first step in managing emissions.

The assessment, conducted by KPMG, a leading global professional services firm, provides a comprehensive analysis of Dulsco’s 2022 carbon footprint to establish the company's baseline levels. This will support the implementation of a decarbonisation roadmap to honour Dulsco Group’s pledge for the UAE's Net-Zero 2050 goal.

"It is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and the circular economy that we embrace the challenge of reducing our carbon footprint. Measuring our emissions is a critical step towards achieving it. For every tonne of CO2e, we emit, we aim to avoid double for our clients by sustainably managing their waste. This is our pledge to create a better future for generations to come," commented the David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco Group.

Being a provider of sustainable waste treatment solutions, Dulsco Group is uniquely positioned to not just reduce its emissions but also help its customers do the same. Dulsco Group’s facilities have a wide range of capabilities ranging from: segregation of recyclable items (such as plastic, paper, metal, and glass); to recycling waste oil to fuel; to converting construction waste to resources for construction companies; and converting municipal solid waste to alternative fuel. All of these activities contribute to the avoidance of harmful methane emissions as well as manufacturing and logistic emissions of raw materials.

Dulsco Group’s commitment to sustainability as well as measuring, reporting and reducing its carbon footprint will be a critical aspect of its operations moving forward. This act of transparency and responsibility demonstrates the company’s dedication to minimising its impact on the environment and promoting sustainability in the region.