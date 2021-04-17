- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Redtag collaborates with Samsung for Ramadan Bonanza raffle prizes
Redtag, the region’s favourite homegrown value fashion and homeware brand, has launched a special Ramadan Bonanza raffle, to wow and delight its customers over the holy month. In collaboration with Samsung, it is offering customers across the GCC the chance to win around 600 Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphones in a five-week-long online raffle until May 15.
The GCC-wide raffle will select 500 lucky winners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the balance 100 spread across Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman and Qatar. In a move that is sure to delight customers, the brand has set no minimum spend limit for them to enter this ‘Shop and Win with Redtag’ offer. Customers need to enter their invoice number onto a centralised website that has been created for the raffle, along with their details.
Shehbaz Shaikh, chief retail officer of Redtag, said: “We wanted a real ‘wow’ factor that conveyed our appreciation for our customers, and delighted them with a chance to win a coveted product from one of the world’s biggest consumer electronics brands.”
In addition to this special raffle, Redtag will simultaneously be offering a ‘gift voucher with purchase’ (GVWP), for the first three weeks of Ramadan. Minimum purchase amounts will apply for the GVWP offer, which varies slightly in each market, based on regulations governing raffles.
All GCC raffle winners will be announced on Redtag social media pages on May 20, once a digital draw is conducted. To participate, head to your nearest Redtag store until May 15, make a purchase of any amount and upload your invoice number and your details on the website.
-
KT Network
CIOMajlis widens scope in support of designing...
Organisation aligns with UAE's development vision for the next 50... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Jazp.com announces expansion in Kuwait and...
Digital gateway, the key to the future of retail and digital shopping ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Redtag collaborates with Samsung for Ramadan...
Redtag, the region’s favourite homegrown value fashion and homeware... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Customers are priority at Al Habtoor Motors
Al Habtoor Motors has recently hosted an exclusive convention to appreciate its authorised Genuine Parts Dealers’ efforts at...
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli