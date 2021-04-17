Redtag collaborates with Samsung for Ramadan Bonanza raffle prizes

Redtag, the region’s favourite homegrown value fashion and homeware brand, has launched a special Ramadan Bonanza raffle, to wow and delight its customers over the holy month. In collaboration with Samsung, it is offering customers across the GCC the chance to win around 600 Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphones in a five-week-long online raffle until May 15.

The GCC-wide raffle will select 500 lucky winners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the balance 100 spread across Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman and Qatar. In a move that is sure to delight customers, the brand has set no minimum spend limit for them to enter this ‘Shop and Win with Redtag’ offer. Customers need to enter their invoice number onto a centralised website that has been created for the raffle, along with their details.

Shehbaz Shaikh, chief retail officer of Redtag, said: “We wanted a real ‘wow’ factor that conveyed our appreciation for our customers, and delighted them with a chance to win a coveted product from one of the world’s biggest consumer electronics brands.”

In addition to this special raffle, Redtag will simultaneously be offering a ‘gift voucher with purchase’ (GVWP), for the first three weeks of Ramadan. Minimum purchase amounts will apply for the GVWP offer, which varies slightly in each market, based on regulations governing raffles.

All GCC raffle winners will be announced on Redtag social media pages on May 20, once a digital draw is conducted. To participate, head to your nearest Redtag store until May 15, make a purchase of any amount and upload your invoice number and your details on the website.