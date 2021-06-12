Redtag announces Ramadan Bonanza raffle winners
Redtag has announced the winners of its Ramadan Bonanza raffle.
Almost each of the 600 Redtag shoppers won Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphones, as part of a prize value of Dh3 million in the ‘Shop and Win with Redtag’ raffle, which was held over five weeks, beginning April this year.
The digital draw for the raffle was conducted by relevant authorities, with winners announced on Redtag’s social media pages. There was no minimum spend limit for shoppers to enter the ‘Shop and win with Redtag’ Ramadan Bonanza raffle.
Congratulating the winner, Shehbaz Shaikh, chief retail officer at REDTAG, said: “At Redtag, our objective is to always wow our loyal customers with something unique and different. It’s really satisfying to see excited reactions from the winners on our social media pages, and I am truly delighted for them.”
“I’d like to thank Samsung for collaborating with Redtag, so we could create this offer for our customers. By making sure there was no minimum purchase limit to enter the raffle, and offering shoppers the chance to win a truly premium product, we wanted to show appreciation for each and every one of our customers, without exception, no matter the amount they spent at our stores,” Shehbaz added.
-
KT Network
