KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Redtag announces Ramadan Bonanza raffle winners

Filed on June 12, 2021


Redtag has announced the winners of its Ramadan Bonanza raffle.

Almost each of the  600 Redtag shoppers won Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphones, as part of a prize value of Dh3 million in the ‘Shop and Win with Redtag’ raffle, which was held over five weeks, beginning April this year.

The digital draw for the raffle was conducted by relevant authorities, with winners announced on Redtag’s social media pages. There was no minimum spend limit for shoppers to enter the ‘Shop and win with Redtag’ Ramadan Bonanza raffle.

Congratulating the winner, Shehbaz Shaikh, chief retail officer at REDTAG, said: “At Redtag, our objective is to always wow our loyal customers with something unique and different. It’s really satisfying to see excited reactions from the winners on our social media pages, and I am truly delighted for them.”

“I’d like to thank Samsung for collaborating with Redtag, so we could create this offer for our customers. By making sure there was no minimum purchase limit to enter the raffle, and offering shoppers the chance to win a truly premium product, we wanted to show appreciation for each and every one of our customers, without exception, no matter the amount they spent at our stores,” Shehbaz added.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20210612/ARTICLE/210619749&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1927,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 