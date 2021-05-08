- EVENTS
Redtag collaborates with Myriam Fares
As part of an ongoing relationship with Myriam Fares, a beloved Arab star of screen and stage, Redtag, one of the Middle East’s favourite value fashion and homeware brands, has launched a collection endorsed by her, reflecting the spiritual essence of Ramadan.
As one of the region’s most emulated trendsetters, Fares’ personality and look is both cosmopolitan, and rooted in a Middle Eastern aesthetic. Redtag’s latest collection reflects the beloved Arab star’s inimitable style.
Built around the themes of ‘celebrate, discover, glow, pause, reflect, and wonder’ the Redtag Myriam Fares Ramadan Collection 2021 is a fusion of Arabic motifs, sequins and delicate gilded lacework on airy whites, soothing pastels, and bold black tones.
Fares captures the self-confidence and optimism of the region’s youth, whose ancient roots and global citizenship embraces the latest trends in a connected and emerging new world. By curating collections that confidently embrace tradition and modernity, Redtag has created a brand identity that is both proudly Arab, and globally relevant. The collection celebrates this modern Arabic identity, through visual cues that are a nod to the UAE’s successful Mars Mission.
Renewal, self-reflection, and discipline explored by observing restraint, are the very essence of Ramadan. But the holy month is also about celebration and an exuberant expression of gratitude and sharing. The Redtag Myriam Fares Ramadan Collection 2021 captures the many emotions and facets of both these aspects.
