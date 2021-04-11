Redefine your home with Al Huzaifa Furniture’s exclusive new line

True to fashion, the quintessential furniture trendsetter has crafted its mission as a creator of aspirational living experiences for close to five decades now. This perspective drives the brand’s relentless quest for the new, and redefining and reimagining the way people’s spaces speak to them and for them.

From observing the choices people make to the emotional factors that shape styles, Al Huzaifa has got it down to a science. Even so, there come moments in time when the brand’s genre-defining work finds a new purpose. It recalibrates itself to the seismically changed way people live, work and play in these times when nothing is like anything previously known.

More than just furniture

The spaces people live in are where they spend more time than ever before. They call on designers to balance out seeming contradictions. Homes must be stimulating yet soothing, energising yet relaxing and familiar yet fascinating at the same time. Al Huzaifa’s latest take on contemporary style plays these polar opposites with effortless élan.

Nowhere is this more visible than at the restaged Umm Hurair showrooms — an immersive experience, which places one in a zone of joyful, effortless creativity. Objects of desire become sources of inspiration, living environments light up with vibrant energy and the comfort zone comes alive with possibilities.

The total experience, defined and refined

Much like sommeliers who create gourmet pairings, Al Huzaifa’s designers have combined shapes, textures, dimensions and styles to tell stories. These are compositional works with furniture, custom fabrication and panelling, floor coverings, accessories, artwork and wallpaper.

Surprises abound with a striking new line of modernist figurative sculptures. Species of nature-identical foliage evoke instant holidays in distant climes. Muted greys, soft cream and taupe flow across contours and textures as living, dining and bedroom concepts segue effortlessly from one to another.

Ribbed panelling in smoked oak and a sought-after Al Huzaifa signature, ties up a unifying riff while individual settings are painted with light to create presence and atmosphere. These aren’t just showroom setups; they are concepts to take home with Al Huzaifa. Rich with multiple points of interest, they are designed to be easy on the eye and yet offer enough to unpack and savour at leisure. The all-new Al Huzaifa experience, now staging at Umm Hurair.