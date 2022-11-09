Reasons to choose a classic lab-grown diamond ring for your engagement

By Abu Talha Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 3:42 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 3:44 PM

When you start looking for engagement rings, you will come across a wide selection of shapes, styles, designs and cuts. Another major decision is choosing between lab-grown diamonds and organic diamonds. In recent times, the technology of developing artificial diamonds has come a long way. As a result, we have bigger and brighter lab-grown diamonds at much less cost. This has widely added to the popularity of these stones for many other reasons. Engagement is one of the biggest days of our lives and calls for the best. Here are a few reasons to choose lab-grown diamonds for your engagement that will help you take an informed decision.

They are more affordable

The affordability of these diamonds makes them a viable choice for many people. As a result, they have gained immense popularity these days. The lab diamond ring is at least 35-40 per cent more affordable compared to similar organic diamond rings. Thus, young couples who have just started their career and settling down can easily afford them without breaking the bank.

They are equally beautiful

Though many believe that nothing can beat the clarity and beauty of organic diamonds, these days, it does not hold as much. Lab-grown diamonds have come a long way and the technology has improved considerably. As a result, there are provisions to create much bigger and clear diamonds. They are much brighter and comparable to organic diamonds. The quality is such that it is hard to tell apart lab-grown and organic variants unless you are an expert on the subject.

They are the ethical choice

As more and more people are getting aware of the exploitation and inhuman practices behind diamond mining, buyers are getting adverse about investing in them. Conscious buyers look for alternatives that are ethical and more sustainable. Moreover, diamond mining also has a harsh impact on the environment. The lab-grown diamonds, which are created in a temperature-controlled and safe environment pose no such threat. As a result, it is considered a more ethical choice, which makes it so popular. If you are planning your wedding keeping in mind the carbon footprint and various social issues in mind, the lab-grown variants can be the best choice for you.

There is more variety

Lab-grown diamonds are created artificially in the lab as a result, they come in many experimental varieties. This can be colours, sizes, cuts and so on. Coloured diamonds have always been extremely rare and hence expensive. But with lab-grown variants owning a three-stone engagement ring with coloured diamonds become a more affordable and viable option. Moreover, many new varieties of colours like orange and green are made possible through the lab technology of creating diamonds. Thus, you can get the most unique engagement ring possible by choosing them.

Lab-grown diamonds are superior to organic diamonds. They have every quality equivalent to the organic options and yet they do not cost as much. The affordability, quality and overall beauty altogether make lab-grown diamonds the best choice for any kind of occasion like engagements and weddings.

Abu Talha is the business strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.