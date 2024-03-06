Real estate tycoon Kiran Khawaja walks away with 'Top Female CEO Of The Year' award at Saga Awards 2024

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 5:26 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 1:09 PM

In recognition of her efforts in the real estate industry, real estate tycoon Kiran Khawaja was awarded at the Saga Awards, which were held on March 3 at Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai.

She was awarded by none other than Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty under the category 'Top Female CEO of the Year'. The Saga Awards, attended by government VIPs and corporate moguls from various sectors including real estate, cryptocurrency, and finance, provided an ideal setting for Khawaja's international expansion aspirations, marking a significant moment of triumph for her.

Khawaja has been the inspiration for real estate professionals across the globe and has carved a niche for herself in the real estate sector in the region, which has set her apart from the other real estate companies in the region.

Speaking to the media after winning the award, she said: "I am really happy and satisfied to win this award. I feel privileged that I got the award from the hands of my favourite Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty. Saga Awards gives an opportunity to the entrepreneurs from diverse fields to come together under one roof and meet each other and be awarded in their respective fields where they have excelled."

Khawaja has always been in the limelight and has won many awards and recognition in her illustrious 17-year journey. She walked away with 'Asia Business Outlook Top 10 Most Promising Global Leaders From Pakistan 2023' and the much-coveted 'Beingshe Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023'. Further adding to her accolades are an array of awards, with Fajar Realty securing honours such as the 'DAMAC Top Performing Agency,' 'Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023' the 'Emaar Token of Appreciation Award'; additionally, they were given the Menaa Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.

Under the leadership of Khawaja, Fajar Realty has traversed a long way and has carved a niche in the world of real estate not only in Dubai but overseas as well. Khawaja spoke at length about her expansion plans and explained, "We started Fajar Realty in 2021 in Dubai. We owe our success to our ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on them. In the first quarter of 2024 we plan our maiden international expansion. Our first overseas office at Kigali will help us in making inroads into Africa. This global perspective sets Fajar Realty apart from its competitors and broadens the horizons for clients seeking diverse real estate opportunities."

Khawaja is already proving to be a game changer not only in Dubai’s real estate market but is making heads turn with her international moves.