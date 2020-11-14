READ ALL ABOUT IT
-
KT Network
READ ALL ABOUT IT
-
KT Network
Al Adil Trading: The customer is greater than a...
It was the blessings of customers that transformed a small shopkeeper ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Camel Cones introduces ice-cream parlour on-the-go
Dubai - Camel Cones Ice Cream recently launched this year in Dubai... READ MORE
-
KT Network
From Hollywood to Dubai: Catch the stage...
A crime story, laced with dark humor, guns, guts and paranoia make... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews