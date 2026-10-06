RD Dubai and Lukas Kerrebijn to build free youth sports complex in Morocco

As Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, Dubai-based investment firm RD Dubai has acquired land in the country to build a sports complex where local children can train free of charge.

The complex will be developed alongside a planned wellness resort built around four pillars: sport, health, recovery and entrepreneurship. The project marks the first move into North Africa for RD Dubai, which was co-founded by Lukas Kerrebijn and Kamil Boussatta.

The announcement comes during a defining period for Moroccan sport. The national football team became the first African and Arab side to reach a World Cup semi-final at Qatar 2022. The country then hosted the Africa Cup of Nations at the turn of 2026, and in October 2025 its under-20 team won the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Much of that progress has been attributed to sustained investment in youth development, most visibly through the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé, which has produced several senior internationals.

RD Dubai’s plan targets the earliest stage of that pipeline. By removing the cost of training, the firm aims to give local children access to organised sport regardless of their family’s means. For Kerrebijn, the project fulfils a goal he has held since first visiting Africa at the age of 11.

The wellness resort is intended to sit alongside the youth complex, combining a destination for sport, health and recovery with a focus on entrepreneurship. The founders have framed the pairing as central to the concept, linking a commercial wellness offering with a facility built for the surrounding community.

Kerrebijn describes Morocco as a long-term conviction rather than an opportunistic entry. In his view, committing to the country is a bet on its broader trajectory, with the wellness and sports project reflecting confidence in the growth still ahead for Morocco and its next generation.

The timing aligns with Morocco’s wider push to position itself as a centre for sport on the continent. Preparations for AFCON and the 2030 World Cup have brought upgrades to stadiums and training infrastructure across the country, and private investment in sport, health and tourism is expected to follow as the tournament approaches.