R&B Fashion wins 'Most Admired Value Retailer' at SRF RetailMe Awards 2025

R&B, Apparel Group's homegrown fashion brand, has been recognised as the 'Most Admired Value Retailer' at the prestigious SRF RetailMe Awards 2025 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, cementing its position as a leading fashion destination across GCC. The award, presented at a ceremony celebrating excellence in retail innovation and customer satisfaction, acknowledges R&B Fashion's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value without compromising on style or quality. This recognition reflects the brand's deep understanding of the customer needs and ability to consistently exceed expectations.

R&B Fashion's winning formula combines trendy designs, affordable pricing, and a customer-first approach that has resonated strongly with value-conscious shoppers. With an ever-growing footprint of over 180 stores across 75 cities in 8 countries currently and inching towards the 250 stores milestone, R&B’s has successfully positioned itself as a go-to destination for fashion-forward individuals and families seeking the latest styles.

R&B’s success can be attributed to several key factors: an extensive product range that caters to diverse customer preferences, strategic sourcing that enables competitive pricing, and a seamless shopping experience across both physical stores and digital platforms. R&B Fashion has also invested significantly in understanding regional fashion trends and adapting its offerings accordingly.

As R&B Fashion celebrates this milestone achievement, the brand remains committed to its core values of affordability, quality, and customer satisfaction, promising to continue setting benchmarks in the value retail segment.