R&B Fashion opens new flagship store at Dubai Festival City Mall

This is the brand’s 23rd store in the UAE and 75th in the GCC.

Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:23 AM Last updated: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:46 AM

R&B Fashion, part of Apparel Group, recently celebrated the grand opening of its flagship store at Dubai Festival City Mall in Dubai, showcasing the launch of its new ‘Summer 2022’ collection along with special inaugural offers. This is the brand’s 23rd store in the UAE and 75th in the GCC. With custom fit-outs, eye-catching window display of the new collection, and multiple format digital screens, the combination of technology and visual merchandising lends itself to an easy to navigate and memorable shopping experience.

Arun Pagarani, CEO of R&B Fashion, said: “We are excited about the opening of our newest store in Dubai. This is a testament to our vision and commitment to serving fashion customers. We plan to open 35 new stores, primarily in KSA, the UAE, and India, bringing our total number of R&B locations to 110 by the first quarter of 2023 and to over 200 by the end of 2025.”